“Williams is a project that’s going up” - Carlos Sainz’s father explains Audi rejection

Carlos Sainz Sr breaks his silence on Carlos Sainz's switch to Williams rather than Sauber/Audi in 2025.

Carlos Sainz Sr with Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz Sr with Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz Sr has described Williams as a “project that is going up” when explaining his son’s decision to reject Audi.

Carlos Sainz Jr opted to join Williams for the 2025 F1 season despite offers from Sauber/Audi and Alpine.

Williams have shown small signs of recovery under James Vowles’ leadership - with big ambition for the future.

Many did expect the current Ferrari driver to sign for Audi, given his father’s links to the German brand and the factory team status of the organisation.

Speaking to Marca, Sainz Sr conceded it “wasn’t an easy decision” for his son to make.

“It’s his decision and we have to respect it,” Sainz Sr said. “It wasn’t an easy decision, nor a clear one. There were three or four options and in the end he is the one who has to decide his future and we support him as much as possible. And that’s what we’ve done.

“Williams is a project that is going up, at the end of this year it has started to go better and we have to hope, and we trust in it, that next year it will continue on an upward trend.”

Sainz Sr pointed out his son’s ability to improve every team he’s been at and the professionalism he’s shown - making him a great asset to Williams.

“Carlos has left a good impression on the teams he has been with, with his work and his know-how,” he added.. “The teams have improved when he has arrived and that is what is important for a professional and what should always be demanded of him.

“I think that in this respect Carlos is a serious driver and that he is very clear about where he is going. “I’ve always been by his side in this. It’s true that this year has been a difficult one for him, where before the season started the Hamilton to Ferrari story came up, a complicated situation.

“As a father, I and my nephew gave him a hand, we looked at all the possible options. But my role hasn’t changed in that.”

