Helmut Marko ‘surprised’ by rival F1 teams offering to 'double' Red Bull staff salaries

Helmut Marko has admitted he’s been left ‘surprised’ by the astonishing offers being made by rival F1 teams as they look to poach Red Bull’s top employees.

Red Bull have lost two of their key personnel to rival teams in 2024.

Adrian Newey will spearhead Aston Martin’s technical team from next year, while Jonathan Wheatley will become Audi F1 team principal in 2025.

Newey’s departure seemingly coincided with Red Bull’s downturn in form, with McLaren now leading the F1 constructors’ championship with six rounds to go.

Speaking to ORF, Marko revealed that teams have offered to “double” some Red Bull member’s salaries in a bid to sign them.

“Of course, if you win for three years in a row and are so dominant in 2023, your team members are coveted by other teams,” Marko said.

“That is inherent to Formula 1. What surprises me are the amounts that are offered. We always struggle with the budget limit, there are restrictions on the financial side.

“But still, these employees are offered double and more than what we give, and they hold a higher position than with us.

“It means we just can’t hold on to everybody, even after a period of 17 years in the case of Adrian Newey. In the case of Jonathan Wheatley, I think we’re talking about 19 years.

“They were part of this team, they were part of the success, and then it hurts when they go.

“But it’s all about finances and great career opportunities. If you can’t offer the same, then it’s no different and that’s the natural progression of things.”

Marko conceded the death of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz has resulted in a change of approach from the leading management.

He also feels that had an impact on Newey deciding to leave.

“The death of Dietrich Mateschitz has of course brought about changes,” he added.

“He was an autocrat, decisions were made quickly. He was a charismatic entrepreneur with a certain vision and someone who was prepared to take risks. Now everything within the organisation is being organised differently, making it impossible to find a personality like Mateschitz.

“He can therefore not be replaced by just one person. I think that also played a role in Newey’s choice, the choice for a new adventure.”