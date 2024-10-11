Aston Martin told to sign Max Verstappen as Adrian Newey influence questioned

Aston Martin need to sign Max Verstappen, according to Juan Pablo Montoya.

Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso
Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso

F1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya has urged Aston Martin to sign Max Verstappen to capitalise on the signing of Adrian Newey.

Aston Martin announced the signing of Newey last month to spearhead their technical team for 2025.

It’s the latest high-profile signing by Lawrence Stroll as they look to become a world championship-winning outfit in the coming years.

Since the signing of Newey, one hot topic of discussion has been the signing of Verstappen.

While Verstappen is out of contract at the end of 2028, it’s believed that he has a number of exit clauses in his contract.

Verstappen has been heavily linked to Mercedes, but with Aston Martin now having Newey and Honda, it could tempt the Dutchman into a move.

Speaking to Gambling Zone, Montoya said:  “He's one of those guys that is very good at thinking outside the box. What Lawrence Stroll has done is amazing, he’s got the Honda deal that Red Bull had before, and now he’s got Newey. He's got the two main elements that  probably made Red Bull have so much success.

“The question is, is next year going to make a huge difference with Adrian? I don't see it. What Adrian's doing is going to be about what happens in 2026. I think in the medium term, the prospects for Aston Martin are good. They're going to be in an amazing place.

“The missing ingredient is to get the right driver, a driver to get the job done.

Fernando is amazing. How long can he go on? I don't think Lance is going anywhere.”

Fernando Alonso is tied down to Aston Martin until the end of 2026.

But given his age, it’s a question of time before he has to finally end his F1 career.

Montoya added:  “Fernando is not a long term option. When do they make that decision and go, ‘Hey, we’ve got the Honda, we’ve got Newey. Why not go after Max? That would involve offering Max the same kind of deal that Newey got but a better one to do.

“Because then it's a long term project. Then you have one of the best drivers in the world, if not the best, the current best driver in the championship and the better he does, the more money he's going to make long term. Because the company is going to be worth even more.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK
News
1h ago
Weather interrupts Nicolo Bulega’s Estoril World Superbike plan
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “ready in both conditions” at Estoril World Superbike
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
4h ago
Go Eleven Ducati “really close” to WorldSBK 2025 rider announcement
Andrea Iannone, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose
Andrea Iannone, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
4h ago
Yamaha WorldSBK boss admits Dominique Aegerter shoulder “still not strong enough”
Dominique Aegerter, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Dominique Aegerter, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
5h ago
MotoGP will still have calendar clashes with F1 under Liberty ownership
Carmelo Ezpeleta, MotoGP 2024
Carmelo Ezpeleta, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose

More News

F1
News
5h ago
Toyota rule out F1 power unit supply or full-time return despite Haas deal
Toyota on track in 2009
Toyota on track in 2009
WSBK
Results
5h ago
Estoril World Superbike Friday Practice Results: Razgatlioglu dominant on Friday
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
7h ago
Helmut Marko: Yuki Tsunoda “a candidate” to join Red Bull in F1 2025
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP
News
7h ago
How do you beat Francesco Bagnaia in a MotoGP race?
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Brembo enters agreement to buy Ohlins Racing
Ducati MotoGP front wheel, 2024 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Ducati MotoGP front wheel, 2024 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose