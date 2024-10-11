Daniel Ricciardo’s final message to fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri revealed

Daniel Ricciardo delivered an emotional final message to fellow Australian Oscar Piastri during his final weekend as an F1 driver at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Ricciardo bowed out of F1 following the race weekend at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

While it was yet to be announced publicly, all signs were pointing towards it being Ricciardo’s final outing - and he knew that himself.

Ricciardo conducted a number of lengthy interviews after the race in Singapore, particularly one with F1TV, where he was visibly upset.

In his interview with Sky, he reflected on his career, while openly talking about his strong relationship with Max Verstappen.

Shortly after Singapore, Red Bull confirmed Liam Lawson would replace him for the United States Grand Prix.

On Thursday, Ricciardo took to Instagram to post some final photographs from his last race weekend in F1.

Among them, was a picture of him doing a helmet swap with Piastri.

Piastri replaced Ricciardo at McLaren for the 2023 campaign.

And given McLaren’s rise in form, Piastri is now Australia’s top F1 driver.

On the helmet given to Piastri, Ricciardo wrote: "Oscar, keep flying mate, doing your good thing. To many more wins :)"

Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard commented: “Don’t mind me…just cutting onions…”