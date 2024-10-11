Toyota rule out F1 power unit supply or full-time return despite Haas deal

Toyota have no plans to rejoin F1 as a power unit supplier or fully-fledged team.

Toyota on track in 2009
Toyota have insisted they have “no plan” to return to F1 as a power unit supplier or as a full-time F1 team, despite their new technical partnership with Haas.

On Friday morning, Haas unveiled a new partnership with Japanese manufacturer Toyota.

Toyota last raced in F1 back in 2009 before pulling out of the sport.

They failed to win a race during their 140 races in F1, scoring 13 podiums.

Toyota will assist Haas in a number of technical areas over the next few years, while Ferrari will continue to remain a key partner.

Toyota Gazoo Racing's general manager of motorsport engineering Masaya Kaji has outlined they don’t plan to return to F1 either as an engine supplier or fully-fledged team.

“We have no plan to enter power unit supply, at this moment," he said.

“Actually, we have no plan to have a team in F1. At this moment, we have the best choice and best option to collaborate with Haas.”

Haas boss Ayao Komatsu identified a number of key areas where Toyota can immediately help the team.

Komatsu told Crash.net at the Dutch Grand Prix in August that the team’s ceiling was only P7 in the constructors’ championship if they didn’t get the right investment.

"This is not a short-term thing," Komatsu explained. "The certain projects we picked to start off is because it's so obvious what areas we are lacking, and what areas we haven't got the capability - and what areas TGR has already got capability.

"We obviously are picking up the project that has the biggest impact and the need straight away.

"But I think throughout this partnership we will understand each other more and more and there'll be many areas we can work together."

