Helmut Marko: Yuki Tsunoda “a candidate” to join Red Bull in F1 2025

Helmut Marko has revealed Yuki Tsunoda is in the running to join Red Bull for the 2025 F1 season.

The identity of Max Verstappen’s teammate for next year isn’t entirely clear with Sergio Perez continuing to underperform.

As a result, Red Bull could turn to Tsunoda or Liam Lawson, who has been given the call-up in place of Daniel Ricciardo at VCARB.

Despite being Red Bull’s second best driver since the start of last year, behind Verstappen, Marko and Christian Horner have been reluctant to give Tsunoda a chance in the senior team.

His temperament and immaturity has been a factor despite showing great consistency on track.

Speaking to F1-Insider, Marko gave an update on Red Bull’s driver situation.

“Tsunoda is a candidate to drive alongside Max in 2025,” Marko said. “The remaining races of this season will decide what our driver pairings will look like for next year.

“I can very well imagine that a junior driver will drive alongside Max.

“We decided to compare Lawson and Tsunoda. They have the same material, the same conditions and each now has six races to prove that he is the better one.”

Marko reiterated his view that he wants a junior driver alongside Verstappen in 2025.

Other teams are also favouring young prospects with Mercedes signing Kimi Antonelli as their replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

Oliver Bearman will make the step up with Haas next year also.

“We started with the philosophy of giving young drivers a chance in Formula 1,” Marko added

“Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo are just three examples.

“The others are now following this philosophy.

“Mercedes is giving Kimi Antonelli a chance, Haas Oliver Bearman, Williams Franco Colapinto and it seems that, fortunately, Audi is now seriously considering the young Mick Schumacher.”