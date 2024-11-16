Charles Leclerc sets title challenge as Lewis Hamilton nears Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton stands in between Charles Leclerc and his F1 dream

Hamilton, Leclerc
Hamilton, Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton has been reminded that Charles Leclerc has his own F1 title aspirations.

Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025 making a dream duo alongside Leclerc.

It means Hamilton must overcome a hungry new teammate if he is to claim an all-time record eighth championship.

“I remember the first race in Ferrari like yesterday,” Leclerc was quoted by Gazzetta.

“But there are still many goals that I want to achieve, and one is to win the world championship with Ferrari.

“And the sooner I win it, the happier I am.

“I have always said that in my life there were two races that I wanted to win, these are Monaco and Monza and this year thanks to our work we succeeded.

“But now my only goal is to win the world championship, I only work for this."

Leclerc must overcome F1’s most successful driver next season to accomplish his title dream.

“I knew about the negotiations with Lewis and for me having him will be a further challenge with everything he has won,” Leclerc said.

“I'm very happy that Hamilton is coming and I can't wait because you can learn from every teammate.

“For me it will also be a great opportunity to show what I can do in the car.

“But I have also always had an excellent relationship with Carlos Sainz.

“Certainly with Lewis I will clear up some doubts about certain things he can do. But I will keep my look, he will continue with his interesting styles."

This season, Leclerc achieved the significant personal milestone of winning the Monaco Grand Prix, his home race, for the first time.

"I try to be the best driver I can be, I know what my strengths and weaknesses are,” he said.

“And every time I work from the first lap to improve myself.”

Leclerc said about prevailing through career difficulties: "[They] were very difficult to manage, but they also taught me that F1 isn't everything and this also took a lot of pressure off me.

“I took a step back. Motorsport excites me more than anything, but health comes first, family, friends.

“It seems obvious, but I didn't realise it before and I think understanding it has also made me a better driver."

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Johann Zarco “a bit angry, but it’s kind of normal” after Barcelona MotoGP speed loss
Johann Zarco, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Johann Zarco, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
The rider in the trickiest position in MotoGP’s 2024 championship battle
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Fabio Quartararo “had the pace to be faster, but we were blocked” in Barcelona MotoGP Sprint
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Pedro Acosta slams “not necessary” Marc Marquez Barcelona MotoGP sprint clash
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, Solidarity MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Jorge Martin: “I'll do what I need to do to take this title”
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP Sprint
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP Sprint

More News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Expert judgement on fairness of Bastianini v Martin scrap as boots clash
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Aleix Espargaro explains why he’s “not very happy” to help Jorge Martin’s title bid
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
5h ago
Carlos Sainz on Mercedes and Red Bull snub: “It hurt, can’t understand choices”
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Explained: The points needed by Jorge Martin or Pecco Bagnaia to win the title
Martin, Bagnaia
Martin, Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Enea Bastianini “planned” Jorge Martin overtake in Barcelona MotoGP Sprint
Enea Bastianini leads Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Enea Bastianini leads Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix…
© Gold & Goose