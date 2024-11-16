Charles Leclerc sets title challenge as Lewis Hamilton nears Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has been reminded that Charles Leclerc has his own F1 title aspirations.

Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025 making a dream duo alongside Leclerc.

It means Hamilton must overcome a hungry new teammate if he is to claim an all-time record eighth championship.

“I remember the first race in Ferrari like yesterday,” Leclerc was quoted by Gazzetta.

“But there are still many goals that I want to achieve, and one is to win the world championship with Ferrari.

“And the sooner I win it, the happier I am.

“I have always said that in my life there were two races that I wanted to win, these are Monaco and Monza and this year thanks to our work we succeeded.

“But now my only goal is to win the world championship, I only work for this."

Leclerc must overcome F1’s most successful driver next season to accomplish his title dream.

“I knew about the negotiations with Lewis and for me having him will be a further challenge with everything he has won,” Leclerc said.

“I'm very happy that Hamilton is coming and I can't wait because you can learn from every teammate.

“For me it will also be a great opportunity to show what I can do in the car.

“But I have also always had an excellent relationship with Carlos Sainz.

“Certainly with Lewis I will clear up some doubts about certain things he can do. But I will keep my look, he will continue with his interesting styles."

This season, Leclerc achieved the significant personal milestone of winning the Monaco Grand Prix, his home race, for the first time.

"I try to be the best driver I can be, I know what my strengths and weaknesses are,” he said.

“And every time I work from the first lap to improve myself.”

Leclerc said about prevailing through career difficulties: "[They] were very difficult to manage, but they also taught me that F1 isn't everything and this also took a lot of pressure off me.

“I took a step back. Motorsport excites me more than anything, but health comes first, family, friends.

“It seems obvious, but I didn't realise it before and I think understanding it has also made me a better driver."