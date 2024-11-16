Fundamental Michael Schumacher trait identified by ex-Ferrari ally

Michael Schumacher’s unique genius has been praised by a former Ferrari ally.

Schumacher’s run of five consecutive Formula 1 championships while in the famous red of Ferrari remains a key part of the sport’s folklore.

Stefano Domenicali, now the F1 CEO, worked at Ferrari for part of Schumacher’s heyday.

“There has never been an occasion where he accused the team,” Domenicali told Gazzetta.

“A sense of extraordinary strength that characterised him.

“I have met many drivers, but Michael from this point of view was extraordinary."

Schumacher’s then-record of seven F1 championships has since been matched by Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton could break the all-time record if he wins an eighth title when he joins Ferrari next year.

“Ferrari will soon have Hamilton and I was lucky enough to work with Fernando Alonso and he shows that age is not a limit,” Domenicali said.

“And Kimi Raikkonen, even though he appeared very cold, had an extraordinary sensitivity.”

Domenicali shared the secret of being a champion driver.

“First he must believe he is the strongest of all,” he said.

“And then he must have the ability to stop every frame of his performance and maximise it, as well as integrate with the mechanics and the team.

“Then you lower the visor and you have to be ruthless.

“Because if you think about two tenths of a gap we are talking about nothing.

“Detail is fundamental.”

Two Ferrari icons compared

Domenicali worked under Luca di Montezemolo and Jean Todt - two Ferrari legends - while at the Italian manufacturer.

“Two people who gave value to me as a person, but above all to Ferrari,” Domenicali said.

“Montezemolo revived a somewhat lost company. He gave coherence to values ​​and the numbers speak.

“As for Todt, I spent more time with him than with my wife.

“I learned a very meticulous and precise way of working and he made trusting the people around him a mantra."

Domenicali said about his own exit from Ferrari a decade ago: “It was hard because after 23 years the danger of thinking you have no other options exists.

“But I had peace of mind, things hadn't gone well and it was right to take responsibility and step aside.

“It was like a funnel, then comes the drop that makes you take the right direction and face the choices in a calm manner.

“I remember the affection of the entire company from that day when I said I was leaving.

“I left with the awareness of having completed an important journey, even if I didn't know what would happen the next day."