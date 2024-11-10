Lewis Hamilton “not on holiday” when he joins Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari is not a “holiday”, Fred Vasseur has assured.

Hamilton’s move from Mercedes next year will combine Formula 1’s most successful driver with its most successful team.

But it does not represent a late-career swansong, the Ferrari team principal insists.

Vasseur told Gazzetta about recruiting Hamilton: "It wasn't difficult, actually.

“Ferrari in some ways was always in his thoughts and now the stars have aligned.

“But he comes to win, not on holiday.

“And I'm convinced that we have everything to try.”

Hamilton will form a thrilling partnership with Charles Leclerc who harbours his own ambition to win grands prix and championship.

Leclerc’s story with the famous Italian manufacturer began much earlier than Hamilton’s.

"I was 3-4 years old and we were at Turn 1 at the house of a friend of my father's,” Leclerc told Gazzetta.

“And I was playing with a little red car on the balcony while the grand prix was on, but I also remember that I cared for that red car.”

Vasseur has enjoyed long associations with both Hamilton and Leclerc.

He said about Leclerc: "He has never been arrogant, but someone who always works hard.

“Sometimes he has even made mistakes, but it is part of his growth process.

"We haven't yet agreed on the day we met, he says a date but I wasn't there that day.

“Ours is a special relationship, if I make a mistake he just look at me and I know what he wants say.”

Leclerc added: “There are no filters between us, even if in F1 it is more difficult to be 'straight', but Frederic says things to my face, he is very good at re-centering me.”

Vasseur said about the dynamic between teammates: "I think it's essential to have a good relationship, not just to talk about understeer or anything else.

“But this is a passion and being balanced and having a good environment surrounding you is crucial to have good results.

“And I believe that Charles has this. Just as I believe that the competition between the drivers helps to grow the team. And the competition between Carlos Sainz and Charles is enormous in this sense."