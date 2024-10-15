Haas bring major upgrade and special livery to US GP amid P6 hunt

Haas will bring a significant upgrade for the final stages of the 2024 F1 season as they bid to snatch sixth place in the constructors’ championship.

The package, which features a revised floor and bodywork, will debut on the VF-24 at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix and has been described as being the team’s “main update for the final part of the season”.

Haas will also run a special livery for their home race at the Circuit of the Americas, including the logos of new technical partner Toyata.

“In Austin we’re bringing our main update for the final part of the season which will mainly involve another step of development in the floor and bodywork,” Haas technical director Andrea De Zordo explained.

“The target, as always, will be to improve aero load in order to make the car faster. It’s difficult to be making a big step in lap time, so we’re speaking about small numbers, but in the tight midfield fight everything is an important step, and we hope to deliver.

“This is a development and further evolution of our package, not something new although the car will look a bit different.”

Haas are currently seventh in the constructors’ championship standings and just three points behind RB, with six grands prix and three sprint races remaining this season.

Three consecutive points finishes have helped the American outfit close the gap to Red Bull’s junior team heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

“Last year we didn’t score a point but it was a decent race for us and I think it should be a good race for us again,” De Zordo added.

“We’re fighting for P6 and that’s a very nice feeling. We really need to put everything in we can to achieve that because it would be amazing for everyone at this team who’s put so much work into making this season a success.”