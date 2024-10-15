Haas bring major upgrade and special livery to US GP amid P6 hunt

Haas hope an upgrade can help them leapfrog midfield rivals RB into sixth place in the F1 constructors' championship.

Haas' special livery for their home race
Haas' special livery for their home race

Haas will bring a significant upgrade for the final stages of the 2024 F1 season as they bid to snatch sixth place in the constructors’ championship.

The package, which features a revised floor and bodywork, will debut on the VF-24 at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix and has been described as being the team’s “main update for the final part of the season”.

Haas will also run a special livery for their home race at the Circuit of the Americas, including the logos of new technical partner Toyata.

“In Austin we’re bringing our main update for the final part of the season which will mainly involve another step of development in the floor and bodywork,” Haas technical director Andrea De Zordo explained.

“The target, as always, will be to improve aero load in order to make the car faster. It’s difficult to be making a big step in lap time, so we’re speaking about small numbers, but in the tight midfield fight everything is an important step, and we hope to deliver.

“This is a development and further evolution of our package, not something new although the car will look a bit different.”

Haas are currently seventh in the constructors’ championship standings and just three points behind RB, with six grands prix and three sprint races remaining this season.

Three consecutive points finishes have helped the American outfit close the gap to Red Bull’s junior team heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

“Last year we didn’t score a point but it was a decent race for us and I think it should be a good race for us again,” De Zordo added.

“We’re fighting for P6 and that’s a very nice feeling. We really need to put everything in we can to achieve that because it would be amazing for everyone at this team who’s put so much work into making this season a success.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
Feature
58m ago
Revealed: F1’s official wine supplier’s verdict on Lando Norris’ ‘spike’
Ferrari Trento
Ferrari Trento
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris backed to beat Max Verstappen to F1 title by world champion
Max Verstappen is 52 points clear of Lando Norris
Max Verstappen is 52 points clear of Lando Norris
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Jorge Martin: “I didn’t want to go back to MotoGP” after title heartbreak
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
WSBK
News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu throws down gauntlet ro rivals in Jerez WSBK decider
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
BSB
News
2h ago
Danny Kent eyeing 2025 BSB title push after milestone Brands Hatch win
Danny Kent
Danny Kent

More News

BSB
News
2h ago
Leon Haslam teases option to exit BSB for another championship in 2025
Leon Haslam
Leon Haslam
F1
News
3h ago
'Substantial' United States GP upgrade will be Mercedes' last of F1 2024
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
4h ago
Liam Lawson insists Red Bull 2025 F1 drive prospect ‘not in my mind’
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson
BSB
Feature
5h ago
The 2024 British Superbike Championship decider is as good as motorsports gets
BSB
BSB
F1
News
5h ago
Haas bring major upgrade and special livery to US GP amid P6 hunt
Haas' special livery for their home race
Haas' special livery for their home race