Mick Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel set to reunite at 2025 Race of Champions

Mick Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel are set to join forces again at next year’s Race of Champions event.

Schumacher and Vettel will represent Germany in the ROC Nations Cup.

Germany are the winningest nation in ROC history, taking eight victories over the years.

Vettel and Michael Schumacher were unbeaten at the ROC between 2007 and 2012.

The former Aston Martin driver won in 2017 alongside Pascal Wehrlein.

In terms of their current motorsport activities, Schumacher is racing for Alpine in WEC.

On the other hand, Vettel has been enjoying his retirement away from the race track.

The 2025 ROC event will take place in Sydney on March 7-8.

Speaking of the news, Schumacher said: “Australia is one of my favourite places and representing Germany together with Sebastian at ROC Sydney will for sure be big fun.

“After finishing 2nd in the individual ROC in Sweden in 2023 and in the ROC Nations Cup in ROC Mexico with Seb, the goal this time has to be the overall winners trophy both in the ROC Nations Cup on Friday night and in the individual Race Of Champions on Saturday.

“I very much look forward to meeting all the other drivers and spending time with them during the Race Of Champions weekend in Sydney. I am sure the drivers will have a crazy good time together and put on a super show for the Australian fans.”

Vettel added: “I’m delighted to be coming back to the Race Of Champions and teaming up with Mick again.



“It will be exciting to race in the former Olympic Stadium in Sydney that looks like it will be a great venue for the Race Of Champions. Sydney is one of the most beautiful cities in the world and I think Fredrik [Johnsson] and his team have selected an incredible venue for the next chapter of ROC.

“I am also supportive of ROC’s efforts taking steps towards becoming a sustainable motorsport event, which started at ROC Sweden.

“All the drivers who have the honour to participate in ROC fall in love with the event, because it reminds us about why we first started racing; pure competition and of course with the identical cars there are no excuses.

“I will do everything I can to help Germany win another ROC Nations Cup Title with Mick on the Friday evening, but I will not be doing him any favours when we are going for the outright win on the Saturday night, especially as he beat me in the Semifinals of the Individual ROC in Sweden in 2023!

“At ROC the racing is always intense on the track and everyone wants to win, but it’s also about putting on a great show for the fans.”