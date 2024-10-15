Lando Norris backed to beat Max Verstappen to F1 title by world champion

Jenson Button has tipped Lando Norris to overhaul Max Verstappen and win the F1 world title this year.

Reigning world champion Verstappen holds a 52-point advantage over McLaren’s Norris with six grands prix and three sprint races remaining this season, which resumes with this weekend’s United States Grand Prix in Austin.

Verstappen was victorious in seven of the opening 10 grands prix to charge into a commanding championship lead as Red Bull dominated the early stages of the campaign, but he has now gone eight races without a win.

Norris has claimed two victories in that time in his much-improved McLaren and outscored Verstappen in all but one of the other races to eat into the Dutchman’s championship lead.

“Yeah, I think he [Norris] can [win the title],” 2009 world champion Button told the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

“I’ve been on the Max side of it where the car isn’t performing as it was earlier in the season and you’re having someone chase you down. It’s tough.

“Max is a tough cookie. I don’t think the pressure gets to him like most drivers but this is a tricky situation. He’s already got it into his head that he’s not going to win another race this year.

“He’s in a position where he’s just got to come home, bring points. But sometimes when you’ve put that pressure on yourself, it’s even harder to get a podium.”

And Button believes Verstappen’s life will be made harder if the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes can get in the mix at the front of the grid.

“It’s not just McLaren are faster with Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri has had some great results… Mercedes and Ferrari are all there,” he added.

“If they all get a weekend together and the Red Bull isn’t singing as it was earlier in the year, that’s a lot of points lost in one race. It’s still up in the air. Max is in a good position but it’s a high-pressure position it’s in and I think that’s exciting.

“F1 as a whole is in such a good place right now, we have so many teams fighting for victories. I didn’t expect it this year, I really didn’t, but I’m pleased, it’s great to see four teams fighting for wins.”