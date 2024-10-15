'Substantial' United States GP upgrade will be Mercedes' last of F1 2024

Mercedes are set to introduce their “final” upgrade of the 2024 F1 season at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

After George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fourth and sixth respectively in Singapore, which Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff lamented as being “a really painful, painful evening”, the Silver Arrows are hoping a major update to their W15 will improve their competitive fortunes.

The upcoming package which will debut at the Circuit of the Americas was previously described as being a “substantial set of new clothes” by Mercedes technical director James Allison.

“This weekend marks the start of an intense run to the end of the year. We have six races over the next eight weeks, ending with the season finale in Abu Dhabi,” Wolff said.

“Although we are not in contention for the championships, there is still plenty to fight for and the opportunity to create a few highlights along the way. We want to end this year as strongly as possible, build momentum for 2025, and bid farewell to Lewis in the best way possible.

“We have therefore been hard at work since Singapore analysing our performance and how we can improve. We bring our final update package of the season to Texas and our aim is to close the gap to the front. It will also provide useful information that will help guide our development direction for 2025.”

Mercedes won three out of four races heading into F1’s summer break but have managed just a solitary podium finish in the following four events.

Wolff acknowledged Mercedes will have to be at the top of their game to get the most out of the upgrade package given the added challenge of Austin being a sprint weekend.

“The Sprint format returns this weekend, and we will have to be at our best to introduce the update package effectively,” he added.

“The Circuit of the Americas is a fantastic track but one that caught us out last year. Its high-speed layout, combined with its bumpy surface, make it a challenge for both the car and driver. It is one we are looking forward to.”