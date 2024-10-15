Liam Lawson insists Red Bull 2025 F1 drive prospect ‘not in my mind’

Liam Lawson insists he is not thinking about earning a promotion to the Red Bull senior team for F1 2025.

Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson says the possibility of earning a Red Bull F1 seat for 2025 is “not in my mind” as he looks to secure a full-time drive.

The 22-year-old New Zealander will get an end-of-season cameo for Red Bull’s second team having replaced the axed Daniel Ricciardo for the remaining six races of the year.

Red Bull are yet to confirm who will partner Yuki Tsunoda at RB next season but Lawson is the leading candidate for the full-time drive. He also has a chance to stake a claim as a potential replacement for Sergio Perez in the senior team.

But Lawson insists he is not thinking about the prospect of driving for Red Bull just yet.

“It’s not in my mind, but I’m definitely aware that being in the second team to Red Bull Racing that the future, if I do a good job, is going to [Red Bull],” Lawson told the F1 Nation podcast.

“My goal is to go to Red Bull Racing in the future and I know from their side as well, they are trying to look for the future of Red Bull Racing for when either Max or Checo eventually go somewhere, they always need drivers to be ready for that.

“So I’m basically aware that if I do a good job, then that’s where my future is. When that can happen? That’s not something I’m really thinking about because I know it’s going to completely depend on how I go in my current seat.”

Speaking to the same podcast earlier this month, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner suggested that Lawson has an opportunity to put himself in the frame to partner Max Verstappen as early as 2025.

“This goes beyond VCARB, it encompasses Red Bull Racing,” Horner said. “Obviously we’ve got a contract with Sergio for next year, but you’ve always got to have an eye out in terms of what comes next.”

Lawson revealed what Red Bull is expecting of him in the final races of 2024.

“Basically, they’re expecting me to perform at least as well as Yuki, I would say, is what the goal is from the team. They want me to match him and basically perform. They want points,” he explained.

“Obviously, the team is fighting for sixth in the Constructors’, and that’s quite important for VCARB, so to basically score points is the goal.

“If we’re scoring points, then I think, at that point, we’re basically doing a good job. So that’s, honestly, the target that’s been set. But we’re always being evaluated.” 

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
Feature
2h ago
Revealed: F1’s official wine supplier’s verdict on Lando Norris’ ‘spike’
Ferrari Trento
Ferrari Trento
F1
News
2h ago
Lando Norris backed to beat Max Verstappen to F1 title by world champion
Max Verstappen is 52 points clear of Lando Norris
Max Verstappen is 52 points clear of Lando Norris
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Jorge Martin: “I didn’t want to go back to MotoGP” after title heartbreak
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
WSBK
News
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu throws down gauntlet ro rivals in Jerez WSBK decider
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
BSB
News
3h ago
Danny Kent eyeing 2025 BSB title push after milestone Brands Hatch win
Danny Kent
Danny Kent

More News

BSB
News
3h ago
Leon Haslam teases option to exit BSB for another championship in 2025
Leon Haslam
Leon Haslam
F1
News
4h ago
'Substantial' United States GP upgrade will be Mercedes' last of F1 2024
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
5h ago
Liam Lawson insists Red Bull 2025 F1 drive prospect ‘not in my mind’
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson
BSB
Feature
6h ago
The 2024 British Superbike Championship decider is as good as motorsports gets
BSB
BSB
F1
News
6h ago
Haas bring major upgrade and special livery to US GP amid P6 hunt
Haas' special livery for their home race
Haas' special livery for their home race