Timeline identified for Adrian Newey to lead Aston Martin into F1 title fight

Adrian Newey can turn Aston Martin into F1 championship challengers within three years, it has been claimed.

Aston Martin won the significant battle to recruit Newey ahead of, in particular, Ferrari.

When Red Bull’s chief technology officer made clear his intention to quit, he became arguably the most coveted individual in the F1 paddock.

“It changes everything in Formula 1, for Aston Martin, and for the future of the drivers,” Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz said.

“We are sat on the land previously owned by Eddie Jordan at the Silverstone factory. Jordan is Newey’s manager and has done wonders in negotiations.

“It is seismic.

“It’s not as simple as saying Newey has signed for the team that used to be Jordan.

“What a team, what a facility, what investment, what prospects it has…

“With Newey on board, they will be championship challengers in two years’ time. Maximum three years.

“That is seismic for F1.”

Craig Slater noted that Newey joins an already impressive line-up at Aston Martin.

“Nuclear fusion. You have got Andy Cowell here, and Newey. The engine guy and the car guy,” he said.

“They are the two most significant engineers in F1 - in Newey’s case, of the last 30 years. Cowell is the only engineer to supplant him in Mercedes’ period of dominance.”

Newey will officially join Aston Martin in March. It means he will have time to influence their 2026 car, the first in the new set of regulations.

Newey will work with Fernando Alonso - achieving a personal goal - in 2025, and his teammate Lance Stroll.