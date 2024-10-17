Max Verstappen hit with “what’s the point?” query over FIA protest

“I don’t know why Max is wasting his energy, I really don’t."

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has been advised to stop “wasting energy” on protesting against the FIA.

Formula 1’s governing body angered Verstappen by giving him a community service punishment for swearing in a press conference in Singapore.

Verstappen described his underperforming Red Bull as “f*****” which prompted the FIA to step in.

The F1 champion protested by refusing to answer properly at the following press conferences, while Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris backed him.

But Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle told Verstappen about the FIA: “They are the referee, they are the police, the judge and the jury.

“I don’t know why Max is wasting his energy, I really don’t.

“Over swearing? He’s a world champion, a triple-champion who could be a quadruple-champion soon.

“What’s the point?

“He is a role model. He represents Formula 1, he represents his team, he represents his country.

“He wants to speak however he wants to. But gratuitous swearing in press conferences?

“Really, is it necessary? What’s the point?”

Verstappen holds a 52-point lead ahead of Norris in the F1 drivers’ championship.

This weekend’s F1 United States Grand Prix offers McLaren’s Norris his latest opportunity to chip away at Verstappen’s lead.

“He’s got the speed. The team have a great car,” Brundle said.

“Lando is learning, growing, becoming more comfortable.

“Chasing and being chased are different stories in any sport.

“When he gets near to winning the championship, this year or next year, how strong is his head?

“You don’t know with anybody until that moment arrives.

“But he has the raw speed.”

Norris 'learned' from Austria scrap

Brundle insisted that Norris’ increasing experience of a championship battle will benefit him.

“Massive,” Brundle described the addition of experience to Norris’ arsenal.

“In Austria we saw them trip over each other. Lando underestimated his mate, Max, and how aggressive he would be in combat.

“He learned from that.

“He is still on an [upwards] slope in terms of learning. Winning races, he has started to do that. Leading from pole, he has sorted that out.

“The way he won in Holland and Singapore were just incredible.

“All of those things will give him confidence.”

