Aston Martin rivals “will live to regret” missing out on Adrian Newey

"The inevitable result is winning at some stage.”

Lawrence Stroll
Lawrence Stroll

Lawrence Stroll has been credited for beating his big rivals to the signature of Adrian Newey.

Newey will swap Red Bull for Aston Martin in March, giving him ample time to direct their 2026 car when the new F1 regulations begin.

Newey’s arrival as a managing technical partner and a shareholder at Aston Martin allowed them to beat off interest from Ferrari.

“Lawrence Stroll has speculated to accumulate,” Sky Sports’ Carig Slater said.

“Why did Aston Martin get Newey ahead of the others, who might have done?

“A lot of the influential people at the other teams who were tipped to get Newey said ‘we don’t want to be drawn into a bidding war for his services’.

“I sense today that a lot are regretting that they didn’t splash more cash, and force the issue.

“It feels like, at this time, the inevitable result is winning at some stage.”

Ted Kravitz added: “I don’t think the other teams were as creative as Lawrence Stroll was.

“Who at the other teams would have offered Newey skin in the game - shareholding?

“Ferrari would have never given him shareholding. Maybe Williams would have done but did Newey want that uphill struggle? McLaren’s wouldn’t have.

“Mercedes? Toto Wolff and INEOS don’t want to lessen their shareholding for Newey.

“Stroll had that flexibility and imagination to make him a partner at the top level of the team.

“They could have offered him £30m or £40m, whatever, but Lawrence was creative.

“We have seen this in other sports.”

Slater added: “If you read Newey’s book, you know it’s something he has wanted.

“So if you’re serious about getting him, find a way to do it.

“I don’t think Stroll gave away a massive chunk of this team. You can make him a shareholder without diluting significantly the key shareholders of the team.

“He has done what he needed to do, to get him in. He’ll be the one laughing.

“The others will live to regret not taking this opportunity.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

