Pressure ramps up on Sergio Perez as Red Bull "can't afford" big gap between drivers

“We need to make sure that with both of our drivers, that there's not a big gap between them because you can't afford to have that.”

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner has upped the pressure on Sergio Perez ahead of the final six races of the 2024 season, stating his team “can’t afford” to have a big gap in performance between the drivers.

Red Bull are on course to lose the F1 constructors’ championship to McLaren.

41 points separate the two teams, but given the respective performance trajectories, it’s unlikely McLaren will surrender their lead at the top of the standings.

While Red Bull’s lack of performance since the summer break has been a major factor in that, Perez’s continued underperformance is a significant reason for their likely constructors’ title loss.

It’s something Red Bull will have to consider for 2025 given Ferrari will have a ‘super-team’ in Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

McLaren will continue with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, while Mercedes have George Russell alongside Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

The identity of Max Verstappen’s teammate for next year is still unclear, even if Perez has a contract for 2025.

It’s believed that Red Bull are evaluating Liam Lawson in the next six races to see whether he’s got the credentials to drive for Red Bull next year.

Helmut Marko has previously outlined his preference to have a junior driver alongside Verstappen.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Horner said of Red Bull’s driver line-up for next year: “We desperately need answers.

“When you look at our opponents, Ferrari will be strong next year, with [Lewis] Hamilton and Leclerc. Plus McLaren with Norris and Piastri is a strong line-up.

“We need to make sure that with both of our drivers, that there's not a big gap between them because you can't afford to have that.”

Perez's future was in doubt going into the summer break, with Red Bull considering replacing him with Daniel Ricciardo.

However, Red Bull felt they had not done enough to back their current driver.

Pressure ramps up on Sergio Perez as Red Bull "can't afford" big gap between drivers
