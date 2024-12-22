Fernando Alonso’s “mental will” to fight for title, aged 45, to be tested

"Adrian said it’s about mental will"

Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso must overcome the “mental will” to win another F1 championship, it has been suggested.

Aston Martin’s Alonso will benefit from working alongside Adrian Newey for the last chapter in his Formula 1 career.

Now aged 43, Alonso suddenly has hope to add to the two titles he won with Renault.

He is contracted to Aston Martin until the end of 2026, the first season where he will be equipped by a car fully-designed by the incoming Newey.

“Anything is possible,” Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz commented.

“Alonso will be 44 when Adrian starts to have his first influence. He will be 45 years old when he drives the first Newey car and goes for the championship.

“I asked Newey about this. Adrian said it’s about mental will. If you’re still quick enough, but the mental fatigue goes. You don’t want to do it anymore.

“If Fernando can buck that, and wants to keep going, then there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be able to.

“Fernando going for a third championship at 45 years old? There’s nothing to say he won’t get the missing 33rd win in 2025 with a Newey-influenced car.”

Newey and Alonso have each spoken about their desire to work together over the years.

Their paths almost crossed at Red Bull but, despite talks, Alonso opted against joining the project which would later deliver titles for Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

“Paul Monaghan, at Red Bull, was Alonso’s race engineer at Renault,” Kravitz remembered.

“He was one of the key people who tried to convince Fernando to come to Red Bull in 2009.

“He was quite close but, in the end, it didn’t happen.”

Alonso will have his dream accomplice in Newey, beginning in March.

But he must defy the age barrier to fully take advantage of Newey’s car-designing genius.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Fernando Alonso’s “mental will” to fight for title, aged 45, to be tested
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso
Moto3
News
17h ago
David Alonso “lost a lot of energy” under hype of record-smashing Moto3 year
David Alonso, Aspar Moto3 team, MotoGP 2024
David Alonso, Aspar Moto3 team, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
20h ago
The strange quirk of Aprilia’s recent MotoGP campaigns revealed by Vinales
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Malaysian MotoGP 2024
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Malaysian MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
22h ago
Why ‘Moto2-like’ Gresini MotoGP team was so important to Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
RR
News
23h ago
Isle of Man TT veteran Conor Cummins to make career first in 2025
Conor Cummins, Burrows Engineering, 2024
Conor Cummins, Burrows Engineering, 2024
© Crash

More News

F1
News
23h ago
Inside Max Verstappen’s water cooler is a story of a firm who are now key to F1
Perez, Verstappen
Perez, Verstappen
F1
News
21/12/24
Timeline identified for Adrian Newey to lead Aston Martin into F1 title fight
Alonso, Newey
Alonso, Newey
F1
News
20/12/24
Rumoured date emerges for Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 debut
Lewis Hamilton will become a Ferrari driver on January 1
Lewis Hamilton will become a Ferrari driver on January 1
F1
News
20/12/24
Sergio Perez’s next career move speculated with possible Ferrari reunion
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
MotoGP
News
20/12/24
KTM committed to MotoGP for 2025 amidst exit threats in restructuring process
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose