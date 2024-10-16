Liam Lawson reveals what Daniel Ricciardo told him when RB decision was made

Liam Lawson details his conversation with Daniel Ricciardo during the Singapore weekend.

Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson
Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson has praised Daniel Ricciardo for how he handled the RB driver swap when discussing the situation at the Singapore Grand Prix.

While it wasn’t announced during the Singapore weekend, rumblings from Red Bull were clear that Liam Lawson would replace Ricciardo from the next race.

This meant that the Australian didn’t have an official send off.

In a number of post-race interviews, Ricciardo was visibly emotional when talking to the media.

Lawson will race for RB alongside Yuki Tsunoda for the final six races of the year as he looks to impress Red Bull to potentially get an opportunity at the senior team in 2025.

In an interview with Formula 1, Lawson recalled a conversation with Ricciardo during the Singapore weekend.

“Luckily he’s a great guy,” Lawson said. “He knew it was nothing to do with me. And that’s probably the thing with Daniel for the whole time we’ve been in this situation.

“Even for the last 12 months, it’s never felt like we were in direct competition as much as we all are in the sport in some way.

“With Daniel, it never really felt like that, he was always good to me, he was always open to giving advice when I was driving. He was good to me throughout the year, in any way he could be.

“So, it never felt like we were in direct competition for a seat. We were also at very different point in our career, so that’s something that probably helped that.”

Lawson also revealed a key point of the conversation and what Ricciardo said.

Lawson added: “I went and saw him and said obviously sorry about this whole situation as it’s not nice, and sorry you had to go through it.

“But he said there’s obviously nothing against me, and he said ‘you get one shot at F1, make sure you take it’ – and he said ‘good luck’.”

Ricciardo is unlikely to return to F1 after leaving RB.

The eight-time grand prix winner has no options for next year and has been clear in wanting to only be in F1 to race at the front.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
8m ago
Liam Lawson reveals what Daniel Ricciardo told him when RB decision was made
Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson
Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson
WSBK
News
14m ago
Andrea Iannone finally puts pen to paper on 2025 WSBK deal
Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone
MotoGP
News
16m ago
“Brutal” 2015 hasn't tainted Jorge Lorenzo’s respect for Valentino Rossi
Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha, 2015 French MotoGP
Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha, 2015 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
BSB
News
41m ago
Josh Brookes exits FHO Racing and posts cryptic message about what’s next
Josh Brookes
Josh Brookes
F1
News
1h ago
Red Bull’s F1 title hopes downplayed: ‘There’s more chance of Ferrari beating them’
Red Bull
Red Bull

More News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Jack Miller: “I was crying” when told MotoGP career looked over
Jack Miller, KTM, MotoGP 2024
Jack Miller, KTM, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
2h ago
Tommy Bridewell and Kyle Ryde among four WSBK wildcards in Jerez
Bridewell, Ryde
Bridewell, Ryde
F1
News
3h ago
Pressure ramps up on Sergio Perez as Red Bull "can't afford" big gap between drivers
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
WSBK
News
3h ago
One WSBK rider’s season ends early due to injury; a replacement is named
Remy Gardner
Remy Gardner
BSB
News
4h ago
Honda on Tommy Bridewell’s BSB signing: ‘We took some stick’
Tommy Bridewell, Honda Racing UK, Brands BSB 2024
Tommy Bridewell, Honda Racing UK, Brands BSB 2024
© Honda Racing