Red Bull’s F1 title hopes downplayed: ‘There’s more chance of Ferrari beating them’

2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button has dismissed Red Bull’s hopes of winning this year’s constructors’ championship.

Ahead of the United States Grand Prix this weekend, Red Bull trail McLaren by 41 points in the teams’ standings.

Ferrari are closer to Red Bull than the reigning champions are to McLaren.

The Scuderia are just 34 points behind with six rounds to go, and given Sergio Perez’s poor form, Red Bull could slip to third in the order.

All of the major teams are expected to bring significant upgrade packages to the Circuit of the Americas for the final stretch of the season.

Assessing the constructors’ battle ahead of this weekend, Button believes Red Bull have zero chance of overturning the 41-point gap to McLaren and that they should be more worried about Ferrari behind.

He told the Sky Sports F1 podcast: “I can’t remember the last time a team ever winning the drivers’ but finishing third in the constructors’. I am sure someone is going to let me know.

“That’s extreme, right? It shows how good a job Max has done as well in the car. I can’t see Red Bull beating McLaren right now.

“I really can’t in terms of any race until the end of the season out-scoring them but I can see Ferrari challenging Red Bull.

“I don’t think it will be every race they will be scoring more points but there’s every possibility Ferrari will beat Red Bull.

“There’s much more of a chance of Ferrari beating Red Bull than Red Bull beating McLaren.”

Keke Rosberg won the 1982 F1 world championship for Williams.

However, the Grove outfit could only secure fourth in the teams’ order.

In recent seasons, the winner of the drivers’ championship has tended to lead their team to the constructors’.

The last time this didn’t happen was in 2021, with Verstappen winning the drivers’, while Mercedes took the constructors’.