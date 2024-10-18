Lewis Hamilton hints at Mercedes optimism over upgrade at F1 US Grand Prix

"We’ve just been a bit out of sync and we ultimately lost our way"

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton insists Mercedes “veered off” in their car development but can realign at the F1 United States Grand Prix.

Mercedes will bring a notable upgraded package to Texas this weekend.

They are hoping to arrest a downturn in form for Hamilton and teammate George Russell.

“Normally [Mercedes are] on the move all the time, so they’ve definitely had time to analyse where we’ve gone wrong,” Hamilton told Motorsport Week.

“But also we’ve been a bit out of sequence [compared] to the others.

“The others have all upgraded at times we haven’t, so we’re bringing an upgrade here for example.

“Some people probably will bring small pieces here, but maybe not everyone will have the same upgrade we have here.

“Others brought it to Zandvoort and to Monza I think it was for Ferrari, so I think we’ve just been a bit out of sync and we ultimately lost our way a little bit with set-up.

“Trying to get as much from this car that’s slowly deteriorating on the floor for example.

“So I think we understand where we’ve gone wrong, I think not necessarily wrong, but where we’ve veered off and I’m hoping this weekend we can start back on a better balance.”

Mercedes chose to revert to their pre-Spa floor spec after their updated version did not yield the results that they hoped for.

The long run without success suffered since Red Bull became F1’s top team was ended earlier this year, initially when Russell won the Austrian Grand Prix.

Russell and Hamilton won three out of four grands prix in that buoyant period.

It even led to some claims that Hamilton had been hasty in swapping the in-form Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025.

But Mercedes’ good results have since petered out.

An updated W15 this weekend in Texas could restore Hamilton and Russell to the podium positions.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
20h ago
Lewis Hamilton defends ‘leading innovators’ Red Bull amid controversy
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK
News
1h ago
First clue dropped about Mia Rusthen’s 2025 racing plans as recovery continues
Mia Rusthen
Mia Rusthen
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Shock claim that Andrea Iannone could race in MotoGP this season
Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Yellow flags deny Honda Q2 potential in Australia MotoGP practice
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
F1
News
2h ago
Michael Schumacher’s “final masterpiece” Ferrari set for big-money auction
2006 Ferrari 248 F1
2006 Ferrari 248 F1

More News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Analysis: Why Ducati thinks Marc Marquez’s Australia advantage will vanish
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton hints at Mercedes optimism over upgrade at F1 US Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
2h ago
8 key questions answered about Red Bull car controversy at US Grand Prix
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Fabio Quartararo struggles with terrible vibration but Yamaha remain bullish
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
F1
News
3h ago
Mercedes “uncovered” crucial changes to 2025 W16 car
George Russell
George Russell