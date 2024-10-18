8 key questions answered about Red Bull car controversy at US Grand Prix

Red Bull agreed to make a change to their RB20 ahead of this weekend’s F1 United States Grand Prix after talks with the FIA.

Here are the key questions answered about the technical controversy in Texas.

How did the controversy begin?

F1 teams complained about an unnamed rival exploiting a way to lift the height of its T-tray. Reportedly, they found out via open-sourced FIA servers from the Singapore Grand Prix.

Red Bull were the cause of concern, it emerged.

What do the rules allow?

Every F1 car is left in parc ferme between qualifying and the grand prix. No major set-up change is allowed. Only the front wing, using existing parts, can be tweaked.

There is no evidence to suggest Red Bull broke any rule.

What was Red Bull’s response?

The F1 constructors’ champions confirmed about the ‘T-tray’ or ‘bib’: "Yes it exists although it is inaccessible once the car is fully assembled and ready to run.

"In the numerous correspondence we have with the FIA, this part came up and we have agreed a plan going forward."

In other words, Red Bull confirmed the presence of the device but insists they are not able to utilise it in a way that would break any rule.

Red Bull and the FIA have made agreed-upon changes.

Have the FIA made changes?

An FIA statement confirmed: “Any adjustment to the front bib clearance during parc ferme conditions is strictly prohibited by the regulations.

“While we have not received any indication of any team employing such a system, the FIA remains vigilant in our ongoing efforts to enhance the policing of the sport.

“As part of this, we have implemented procedural adjustments to ensure that front bib clearance cannot be easily modified.

“In some cases, this may involve the application of a seal to provide further assurance of compliance.”

Why is ride height important?

F1 teams try to run their car as low to the ground as possible. But it’s a balance. Go too low, and you damage the underside plank and lose the performance that you’re chasing.

Lowering the car is especially important for qualifying because one-lap speed is the priority. In the grand prix, teams run their car higher for a variety of reasons.

This means that, because changes are not permitted between qualifying and the grand prix, teams must decide on the perfect balance beforehand.

Are McLaren unhappy?

McLaren’s Lando Norris is 52 points behind Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen in the battle for the F1 title.

Norris said: "If it has been helping them, if they have been utilising it in a way people think they have, maybe it will shift in our direction.

"But, when you talk about things like that, they won't have got several pole positions or wins because if that device.

"I don't think it will change anything in the scheme of things. Maybe at certain qualifyings when it has been split by hundredths or thousandths, you might say 'OK maybe this has helped in this direction or that direction'."

Did the device help Red Bull performance?

Red Bull’s star man Max Verstappen insisted the device has no impact on performance.

He added, correctly, that details of the device were available to rival F1 teams via FIA servers. He insisted this proves Red Bull were not seeking an unfair advantage.

Verstappen said: “It's open source, right? Everyone can see it.

"For us, it was just an easy tool when the parts were off that it was easy to adjust. But once the whole car is built together, you can't touch it. So, for us, it doesn't change…

"When I read it, I was thinking about 'are there other teams doing it?' And then I found out it was related to our team. We never even mentioned it in the briefings, so it's just an easier tool to adjust stuff."

Did Lewis Hamilton defend Red Bull?

“Our sport is all about innovation,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

“Red Bull have been the leaders and they’ve innovated.

“Ultimately all the teams look at the rules and try to find how to massage those rules and get the most out of it, even if it’s just over the edge a little bit.

“You just need to continue to evolve and be better policed.

“At the end of the day they did a better job. God knows how long they’ve had that, and they’ve been winning championships. Maybe that stops now… I don’t think that’s the one thing that’s going to stop them.”