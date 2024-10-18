Mercedes “uncovered” crucial changes to 2025 W16 car

Mercedes have identified important changes to make to next year’s Formula 1 car.

The W16 in 2025 will be the final car before F1 introduces its new regulations the following year.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell ended a two-year miserable period earlier this season by winning three out of four grands prix.

But their more recent downturn in form, ahead of this weekend’s F1 United States Grand Prix in Texas, has prompted a look at plans for next season’s car.

“These three weeks off have been great, because it's allowed us all to take a step back and reassess the car as a whole - also looking into next year,” Russell told Autosport.

“We've definitely uncovered a few things that we want to be changing going into next year.

“When you're in the midst of a season, you sometimes don't have that opportunity to really dig deep into the fundamentals of the car. So that's been really positive to see.”

Mercedes struggled with their floor, and opted to revert to the version used before Spa rather than an updated spec.

This weekend in America they are bringing an updated package again.

“Obviously we reverted with the upgrades that we brought to Spa,” Russell said.

“Effectively we're making two steps now and we bring this upgrade. So, we're hoping it's going to have quite an impact.

“I hope with the upgrade we can be in the fight again, at least in qualifying, and fighting for those top four places. And then in the race fighting for a podium.

“But realistically we know McLaren and Lando [Norris] are a good step ahead of everyone right now.”

Mercedes are fourth in the constructors’ championship heading into the United States Grand Prix, 112 points short of third-placed Ferrari.

In the drivers’ championship, Hamilton sits sixth and Russell is seventh.

Mercedes have confirmed that Russell’s next teammate in 2025 will be the prodigious Kimi Antonelli, who will replace Hamilton.

It means Antonelli can benefit from the work put it to identify the key issues around next year’s W16.