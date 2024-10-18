Formula 1 drivers to issue a united statement on FIA swearing furore

F1 drivers plan to issue a collective statement on the FIA’s crackdown on swear words.

Max Verstappen was hit with a community service order when, in Singapore, he used foul language in an official press conference to describe his Red Bull’s lack of pace.

Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris supported Verstappen, who plans to continue protesting this weekend at the F1 United States Grand Prix by giving minimal answers to questions in press conferences.

Grand Prix Drivers' Association director George Russell has now revealed that action will be taken.

"It does seem a little bit silly that it has come to this," Russell said to Reuters in Texas.

"We have yet to speak to the FIA but we hope to do so probably next week maybe in Mexico.

"Collectively we’re all on the same page.

“Next week we will probably formally put something towards you guys to read from the drivers as a united whole.

"I think generally speaking we don’t want to be taking away the heat of the moment emotions that drivers show during a race.

“It is down to maybe the broadcaster when it comes to the race to choose whether they want to broadcast that.

"Maybe we have a duty just to be conscious of our words."