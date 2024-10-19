‘Poor taste’ - Zak Brown slams Helmut Marko’s comments about Lando Norris

McLaren's Zak Brown has criticised Helmut Marko's comments about Lando Norris' mental health.

Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has criticised Helmut Marko for setting F1 back 10 to 20 years with comments he made about Lando Norris’ mental health.

Speaking to German publication Motorsport Magazin, Red Bull advisor Marko claimed that Norris has “some mental weakness” as he assessed the McLaren driver’s ongoing title fight with Max Verstappen, who leads the championship by 52 points with six races remaining.

"[Max] is the best, he's the fastest and, above all, he has the mental strength to theoretically fight for the world championship more than Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris," Marko said.

"We know Norris has some mental weaknesses. I've read about some of the rituals he needs to do to perform well on race day.”

Norris, who has been open about his mental health struggles since he entered F1 in 2019, recently admitted he barely eats or drinks before grands prix due to nerves and anxiety he experiences in the build up to races.

And Brown has hit out at Marko, saying he was “disappointed but not surprised” by the 81-year-old Austrian’s comments.

"Lando has been kind of an ambassador for mental health. Toto [Wolff] has spoken about mental health, so I think it's a serious issue that we've tried to talk about and bring to the forefront,” Brown said on Friday at the United States Grand Prix.

"Poking at that situation I think is pretty inappropriate and kind of sets us back 10-20 years. But it's all fun and games in how some people go racing and what tactics they use from a sporting perspective, but I thought that one was in pretty poor taste.”

Also in the build up to the Austin weekend, Verstappen said Oscar Piastri is “too good” to be asked to support McLaren teammate Norris’ title bid.

Asked whether Verstappen’s comments impacted Norris, Brown replied: “No, not at all. I saw Max’s comments.

“I like Max, I like Max a lot. We’ve had some good chats this year, so I think that’s all part of the sport.

“Lando doesn’t have any issue with it. I don’t have any issue with it.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
20m ago
Francesco Bagnaia’s Australia MotoGP sprint woes: ‘What was good got worse’
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Australian GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Australian GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
33m ago
Lando Norris rues “shocking” lap in sprint qualifying | “Struggling the whole day”
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
WSBK
News
33m ago
Go Eleven boss confirms additional Andrea Iannone Ducati support in WorldSBK 2025
Andrea Iannone, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose
Andrea Iannone, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
39m ago
Marc Marquez outlines pace fears if Australian MotoGP race “like a rally”
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
59m ago
Enea Bastianini’s Australia sprint turnaround: From ‘suffering’ to ‘unexpected’ third
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

More News

WSBK
News
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega “didn’t have the best feeling” despite strong pace in Jerez WorldSBK practice
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
2024 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Sprint Results updated after tyre pressure penalty
Martin leads 2024 Australian MotoGP Sprint
Martin leads 2024 Australian MotoGP Sprint
F1
News
1h ago
FIA chief labels Red Bull ‘bib’ saga a “non-story”: “That is under control”
Red Bull
Red Bull
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Phillip Island MotoGP Sprint: Marco Bezzecchi, Maverick Vinales and Pedro Acosta accident updates
Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Jorge Martin “a bit scared” about Marc Marquez’s late Australia sprint charge
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose