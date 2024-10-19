“Like old times” - Max Verstappen buoyed to be “racing again” after Austin sprint win

Max Verstappen was buoyed by Red Bull’s pace in the United States Grand Prix, quipping it “feels a bit like old times” as he returned to winning ways in F1.

Verstappen controlled the race from pole position in the sprint race at the Circuit of the Americas to extend his championship lead to 54 points.

The Dutchman hasn’t stood on the top step of an F1 podium since the Austria sprint race in June.

With six races in eight weeks, Verstappen will be confident of his chances with Red Bull seemingly back on form.

Reflecting on his sprint race triumph, he said in parc ferme: “It was not too bad. It feels a bit like old times.

“I am very happy with today. I think if you look at the whole race Ferrari was very quick, but I think for us, finally we’re racing again.

“Normally in the race we’re always looking back behind us but now we can do our own race. We had good pace.”

Verstappen has a remarkable record in sprint races, winning on 11 occasions in F1.

In terms of the rest of the grid, only Valtteri Bottas (2) has multiple sprint race victories, highlighting Verstappen’s dominance in the shorter format.

Even though Verstappen isn’t a fan of the format, he’s clearly benefitted the most from it since its introduction in 2021.

Verstappen added: “It’s always a very hectic weekend like this to get the car in the right window but luckily the last few times we had a sprint the car was in a good window.

“There’s a bit more pressure on delivering but luckily it’s working out for us.”