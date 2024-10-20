Ferrari boss issues blunt verdict on Red Bull ‘bib’ controversy

Ferrari’s Fred Vasseur insists the FIA can be trusted to solve the Red Bull ‘bib’ controversy.

Red Bull admitted the presence of a device in the cockpit of the RB20 which could change the height of the ‘bib’.

F1 forbids significant changes to cars between qualifying and the grand prix, and Red Bull have denied breaking any rule.

Red Bull agreed to make changes after discussing it with the FIA but that hasn’t satisfied McLaren CEO Zak Brown who has vented his frustration at the issue.

Now Ferrari team principal Vasseur has weighed in on the debate which has engulfed this weekend’s F1 United States Grand Prix.

“If RB really modified the car in parc ferme it would be more than cheating, it would be a huge thing,” Vasseur told Sky Italia.

“But I don't know the details, the FIA will do its job.”

Although McLaren have made their annoyance clear at this latest technical controversy, Ferrari have reminded them that they were also at the centre of a dispute.

McLaren made changes to their rear wing after talks with the FIA, after Oscar Piastri edged Charles Leclerc in Azerbaijan.

“The McLaren wing in Baku was not legal for me,” Vasseur stated.

Video footage of the McLaren rear wing at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix prompted questions.

It was labelled ‘mini DRS’ for its ability to rotate and open the slot gap.

McLaren did not break any FIA rule but spoke to the FIA about how to avoid further issues, including this weekend in Texas, with their rear wings.

But clearly the Ferrari boss has not forgotten after missing out on a grand prix win via Leclerc.

McLaren lead the constructors’ championship ahead of Red Bull and Ferrari.