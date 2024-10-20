One F1 driver hit with 60-place grid penalty for F1 United States GP

Liam Lawson faces a 60-place grid penalty at the F1 United States Grand Prix.

The RB driver will therefore start at the back of the grid after receiveing an engine penalty.

Lawson is racing this weekend in America for the first time as Daniel Ricciardo's replacement.

But Lawson is inheriting Ricciardo's components, with F1 rules dictating that the engine parts belong to the car rather than the driver.

Lawson knew that he would face a big penalty for his F1 comeback due to the need to change engine parts.

The massive nature of the 60-place grid drop is because RB are changing six components, and each part is worth 10 places.

Lawson's car has been fitted with a new internal combustion engine, turbocharger, motor generator unit-heat, motor generator unit-kinetic, energy store and control electronics.

Each of those parts exceed the allocation for the year.

Lawson also has a new exhaust system but, as it's the fifth of eight allowed, it does not breach the rules.

Starting from the back of the grid will, at least, allow Lawson a pressure-free return to Formula 1.

He impressed at the end of 2023 when replacing the injured Ricciardo but now, as a full-time driver for at least the remaining six races of this season, the stakes are higher.

Lawson has insisted that any goal of earning the Red Bull drive, at RB's sister team, is on the back-burner.