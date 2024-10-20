George Russell to start F1 United States Grand Prix from pitlane

George Russell will start Sunday's F1 United States Grand Prix from the pitlane.

The Mercedes driver was due to start from sixth on the grid.

His crash in Saturday's qualifying means he has wrecked the upgraded parts on his Mercedes, and must use the old specification in the grand prix.

Mercedes fixed his car overnight which contravenes F1 rules and results in a pitlane start.

Mercedes brought an upgraded floor to Texas for the United States GP but don't have spare parts, so cannot replace the damage done by Russell's crash on Saturday.

Russell will revert to the spec of the W15 used in Singapore and before, for Sunday's race.

Teammate Lewis Hamilton endured a terrible qualifying session and was due to start from 18th, although will now be 17th due to Russell's pitlane start.

Hamilton offered to swap his upgraded parts to help Russell, who has a much better starting position. But Mercedes have opted against that.

RB's Liam Lawson will be at the back of the grid due to an engine penalty.

Notably, the beneficiaries of Russell's pitlane start will be Pierre Gasly (who will move from seventh to sixth) and Fernando Alonso (up to seventh).

Here is the updated starting grid for the F1 United States Grand Prix.