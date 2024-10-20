George Russell to start F1 United States Grand Prix from pitlane

Late change to starting grid for F1 United States Grand Prix

George Russell
George Russell

George Russell will start Sunday's F1 United States Grand Prix from the pitlane.

The Mercedes driver was due to start from sixth on the grid.

His crash in Saturday's qualifying means he has wrecked the upgraded parts on his Mercedes, and must use the old specification in the grand prix.

Mercedes fixed his car overnight which contravenes F1 rules and results in a pitlane start.

Mercedes brought an upgraded floor to Texas for the United States GP but don't have spare parts, so cannot replace the damage done by Russell's crash on Saturday.

Russell will revert to the spec of the W15 used in Singapore and before, for Sunday's race.

Teammate Lewis Hamilton endured a terrible qualifying session and was due to start from 18th, although will now be 17th due to Russell's pitlane start.

Hamilton offered to swap his upgraded parts to help Russell, who has a much better starting position. But Mercedes have opted against that.

RB's Liam Lawson will be at the back of the grid due to an engine penalty.

Notably, the beneficiaries of Russell's pitlane start will be Pierre Gasly (who will move from seventh to sixth) and Fernando Alonso (up to seventh).

Here is the updated starting grid for the F1 United States Grand Prix.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK
Results
23m ago
Jerez World Superbike: 2024 World Superbike Championship final standings
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
47m ago
Casey Stoner comparisons made as Marc Marquez masters Phillip Island
Casey Stoner
Casey Stoner
F1
News
50m ago
Updated starting grid at F1 United States GP after George Russell pitlane start
George Russell
George Russell
WSBK
News
55m ago
Jonathan Rea with “no words” for WorldSBK Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu
Jonathan Rea, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, parc ferme…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
1h ago
George Russell to start F1 United States Grand Prix from pitlane
George Russell
George Russell

More News

WSBK
News
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega missing “perfect feeling” to beat Toprak Razgatlioglu in Jerez WorldSBK Race 2
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
1h ago
Michael van der Mark gets “lucky” with Jerez World Superbike Race 2 red flag
Michael van der Mark, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Michael van der Mark, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “gave more than 100%” to win Jerez World Superbike Race 2
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Explained: An insect nearly cost Marc Marquez in Australia
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Valentino Rossi’s 27-year record equalled by Marc Marquez’s protege
Valentino Rossi, David Alonso
Valentino Rossi, David Alonso