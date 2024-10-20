Starting grid at the F1 2024 United States Grand Prix after penalties
How the F1 grid will line up for the 2024 United States Grand Prix.
This is the starting grid for the F1 United States Grand Prix.
|2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|9
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|10
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|15
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|17
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|18
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|20
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
McLaren's Lando Norris will start the 2024 United States Grand Prix from pole position having edged out F1 title rival Max Verstappen to the fastest time in qualifying.
Behind F1 2024's championship protagonists, Ferrari locked out the second row of the grid, with Carlos Sainz outpacing Charles Leclerc.
Oscar Piastri lines up fifth in the second McLaren, ahead of Mercedes' George Russell, who ended his qualifying in the barriers.
Pierre Gasly, Fernando Alonso, Kevin Magnussen and Sergio Perez complete the rest of the top-10 for Alpine, Aston Martin, Haas and Red Bull respectively.
After suffering a shock Q1 elimination and worst-ever qualifying result at COTA, Lewis Hamilton is due to start from 18th.
Liam Lawson will go from the very back of the grid after serving an engine penalty for exceeding power unit components in his RB car.