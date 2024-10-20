Starting grid at the F1 2024 United States Grand Prix after penalties

How the F1 grid will line up for the 2024 United States Grand Prix.

The top three for the 2024 United States Grand Prix
The top three for the 2024 United States Grand Prix

This is the starting grid for the F1 United States Grand Prix.

2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
7Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
9Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
10Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing
11Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
12Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
13Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
15Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
16Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing
17Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
18Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
20Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team

McLaren's Lando Norris will start the 2024 United States Grand Prix from pole position having edged out F1 title rival Max Verstappen to the fastest time in qualifying.

Behind F1 2024's championship protagonists, Ferrari locked out the second row of the grid, with Carlos Sainz outpacing Charles Leclerc. 

Oscar Piastri lines up fifth in the second McLaren, ahead of Mercedes' George Russell, who ended his qualifying in the barriers. 

Pierre Gasly, Fernando Alonso, Kevin Magnussen and Sergio Perez complete the rest of the top-10 for Alpine, Aston Martin, Haas and Red Bull respectively.

After suffering a shock Q1 elimination and worst-ever qualifying result at COTA, Lewis Hamilton is due to start from 18th. 

Liam Lawson will go from the very back of the grid after serving an engine penalty for exceeding power unit components in his RB car. 

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
2m ago
Lewis Hamilton ponders pit-lane start at F1 United States GP after "nightmare"
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
26m ago
Max Verstappen pinpoints key mistake which cost him United States GP pole
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
30m ago
One F1 driver hit with 60-place grid penalty for F1 United States GP
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson
MotoGP
News
36m ago
Jorge Martin: “Marc had nothing to lose... ‘wow, he's aggressive’”
Marc Marquez passes Jorge Martin, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Marc Marquez passes Jorge Martin, 2024 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
44m ago
Pecco Bagnaia blames contentious Alex Marquez crash for his title deficit
Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia

More News

F1
News
52m ago
Fernando Alonso v Liam Lawson feud erupts: “He said he would screw me”
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson
F1
News
56m ago
George Russell blames “overpushing” for qualifying shunt: “It caught me by surprise”
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
1h ago
George Russell upgrades “in the bin”, Lewis Hamilton offers to swap parts
Hamilton, Russell
Hamilton, Russell
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Explained: The bizarre tear-off incident which nearly cost Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
Results
2h ago
Australia: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Martin, Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Martin, Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2024 Australian MotoGP