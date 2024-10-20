Starting grid at the F1 2024 United States Grand Prix after penalties

This is the starting grid for the F1 United States Grand Prix.

2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 7 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 9 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 10 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 13 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 15 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 16 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 17 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 18 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 20 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team

McLaren's Lando Norris will start the 2024 United States Grand Prix from pole position having edged out F1 title rival Max Verstappen to the fastest time in qualifying.

Behind F1 2024's championship protagonists, Ferrari locked out the second row of the grid, with Carlos Sainz outpacing Charles Leclerc.

Oscar Piastri lines up fifth in the second McLaren, ahead of Mercedes' George Russell, who ended his qualifying in the barriers.

Pierre Gasly, Fernando Alonso, Kevin Magnussen and Sergio Perez complete the rest of the top-10 for Alpine, Aston Martin, Haas and Red Bull respectively.

After suffering a shock Q1 elimination and worst-ever qualifying result at COTA, Lewis Hamilton is due to start from 18th.

Liam Lawson will go from the very back of the grid after serving an engine penalty for exceeding power unit components in his RB car.