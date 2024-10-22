Eddie Jordan linked with shock sports venture outside of F1

Eddie Jordan reportedly wants to buy the London Irish rugby team.

The former F1 team owner is fresh off completing a major business transaction while acting as Adrian Newey’s manager.

After securing Newey a shareholding and partner role at Aston Martin, Jordan’s attention has turned away from Formula 1 altogether.

The Times reports that he is keen on purchasing troubled rugby club, London Irish.

Jordan’s vision extends further than just a single club in the rugby world.

He is part of a consortium who are looking to take over French rugby club AS Béziers Hérault, the same report states.

These ventures are backed by Strangford Capital, a Northern Ireland private equity firm, The Times reports. Jordan is an investor and an advisor with them.

It is claimed that Jordan wants to create a network of rugby clubs under the same ownership, similar to Manchester City and their partnered football clubs around the world.

It is a stark and bold move from Jordan.

He amassed his wealth as an entrepreneur in the F1 paddock.

He founded Jordan Grand Prix in 1991, and gave Michael Schumacher his F1 debut. Damon Hill and Ralf Schumacher were among the high-profile drivers who represented Jordan.