Zak Brown makes demand of Red Bull “leadership and mechanics” over bib drama

McLaren’s Zak Brown wants Red Bull’s senior figures to “sign an affidavit” that they have never used the controversial car part which caused a stir in America.

An affidavit is a written statement that a person swears to be true, which can used to support a claim.

The FIA looked into a disputed ‘bib’ and ‘T-tray’ on Red Bull’s car which meant they had the ability to adjust the ride height while in parc ferme conditions, which is not legal.

There is no evidence to suggest that Red Bull broke any rules, and Christian Horner insisted that their rivals’ worry was just “paranoia”.

Red Bull adjusted their car after talks with the FIA but the matter has not yet cooled down.

"I'd like to see the senior leadership, the former chief mechanics and the current mechanics sign an affidavit stating that they have never used or have no knowledge of it being used," McLaren CEO Brown told the Daily Mail.

"The suggestion in the pit lane from a handful of people is that it has been used in that manner, so the only way to bottom it out is the old-fashioned 'sign here', stating what has gone on.

“I know if I was presented with an affidavit and the consequences of not telling the truth were severe, I'd tell the truth.”

Brown demanded a penalty if it comes to light that any rule was breached. He said: "It needs to be a deterrent.

"We have seen drivers excluded from races and championships. And I am not saying Max should be excluded, by the way.

"We have seen teams excluded from races and championships. If, and I say if, parc ferme rules have been broken, the penalty needs to be of that magnitude, depending on whether they did it once or have been doing it regularly for three years.

"There must be consequences."

McLaren and Red Bull remain locked in two battles for the drivers’ and constructors’ championship heading into this weekend’s F1 Mexico Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen extended his lead at the top of the drivers’ to 54 points clear of Lando Norris at the United States GP.

But McLaren are 40 points clear of Red Bull at the top of the constructors’.

