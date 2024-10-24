Williams unveil "heritage-inspired" yellow and blue livery for next two F1 races

Williams will run a special livery for the upcoming F1 races in Mexico and Brazil.

Williams' special livery for Mexico
Williams' special livery for Mexico

Williams will sport a “heritage-inspired” yellow and blue livery for the next two F1 races in Mexico and Brazil.

Akin to their iconic livery on the FW14B, which saw Nigel Mansell take his world title for Williams, the Grove-based outfit have splashed some yellow on their engine cover.

This has been done to celebrate their new sponsor, Mercado Libre, which joined the team in August - at the same time as Franco Colapinto’s rise to a full-time seat with the team.

Colapinto has starred since replacing Logan Sargeant.

He's scored points on two occasions, and has been linked with potential moves to Sauber or VCARB for next year.

The Argentine has consistently been a close match for Alex Albon, highlighting the great job that he's done so far this year.

Williams will be hoping to extend their lead over Alpine for P8 in the constructors' championship.

Speaking of the news, James Bower, Williams Racing’s Commercial Director, said: “Williams Racing and Mercado Libre are two brands synonymous with speed, trust and innovation, and this eye-catching engine cover is the perfect way to celebrate our partnership.

“Yellow livery designs hold a special place in Williams’ storied history and it is great to see the colour return to our cars with one of Latin America’s leading technology companies.”

Juan Lavista, Marketing Vice President at Mercado Libre, added: “We are honoured to bring the yellow back to Williams, starring Mercado Libre’s iconic handshake logo on the racing car and drivers’ race suits for the Latin American GPs.

“The partnership with Williams resonates with our shared passion for speed and innovation.

“By connecting the thrill of racing with our commitment to fast and reliable shipping, we aim to create meaningful connections with millions of fans and users around the globe.”

Williams unveil "heritage-inspired" yellow and blue livery for next two F1 races
