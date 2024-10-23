“How can you predict that?” Fernando Alonso reflects on missed Red Bull chance

Fernando Alonso has reflected on his missed opportunity to join Red Bull in 2009.

One criticism put towards Alonso throughout his F1 career is his poor team choices.

While you can argue such criticism is harsh, a driver of Alonso’s calibre should have won more than two titles.

Alonso had an opportunity to join Red Bull in 2009.

The Spaniard passed up on the offer as he returned to Renault for two years before joining Ferrari in 2010.

Red Bull would ultimately become a race-winning outfit in 2009, before dominating the sport in the coming years.

Speaking on the Beyond the Grid podcast ahead of his 400th race in F1, Alonso reflected on his decision to reject Red Bull.

“Again, it’s easy to say now,” he said “Back in 2008, Red Bull had, I think, one podium of David [Coulthard] in Monaco.

“Red Bull was an energy drinks company. Great team, great members in the team. But I think to predict that they will win seven or eight championships in the next decade, it was not totally guaranteed.”

Alonso cited Lewis Hamilton’s shock move to Mercedes and the criticism the British driver received at the time.

“And it’s when Lewis changed from McLaren to Mercedes, that first year in 2013 was a lot of critics,” he added.

“Because why [would] you change McLaren for a Mercedes that was only achieving one or two podiums until then?

“And he’s a seven-time world champion, and now the same with Ferrari.

“You don’t know what Lewis will achieve next year. If Ferrari does well and win a championship, it’s a great move.

“If Mercedes does well and they win a championship, it’s a bad move. How can you predict that?”

