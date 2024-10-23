Lewis Hamilton’s inconsistent form won’t deter Ferrari: ‘They can’t wait to have him’

"Ferrari can’t wait to have him. It’s all good, they’re looking forward to it."

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Ted Kravitz has shrugged off any potential concerns Ferrari might have over Lewis Hamilton’s up-and-down 2024 F1 campaign.

Even though Hamilton ended his long win drought on home soil at Silverstone earlier this year, it’s been an underwhelming campaign for the seven-time world champion.

Mercedes have remained inconsistent in 2024, with last weekend’s United States Grand Prix another difficult race for the team.

Hamilton spun out of the race in the opening laps as Toto Wolff blamed it on the car, rather than it being a driver error.

George Russell made a similar mistake in qualifying, crashing out in Q3, which forced him to start from the pit lane due to a lack of spare parts.

Hamilton will make the move to Ferrari for 2025, and on paper, it looks to be the right one given the Scuderia are in the fight for the constructors’ championship.

However, Kravitz believes irrespective of Hamilton’s personal form or Ferrari’s on track performance, both parties are excited to get started in 2025.

“Even if Ferrari weren’t winning races, he’d think it's not [the wrong decision],” he said on the Sky F1 podcast.

“It changes doesn’t it from race to race? You can say when Mercedes had a great grand prix but Ferrari [didn’t]. You get races where Ferrari are not doing great and Mercedes are.

“You think ooo Lewis might be thinking what’s going on at Ferrari. And the same thing, if you’re Ferrari, you look at a race where Lewis is having a shocker and might think ‘what’s going on with Lewis’.

“The next race, Lewis is doing fantastic and Ferrari will think we've won, we’ve got a winner.

“Everything is fine. Listen, I don’t think they are worrying about it. Lewis can’t wait to get going with Ferrari - he says that in press conferences whenever we ask him. Ferrari can’t wait to have him. It’s all good, they’re looking forward to it.”

It’s uncertain when Hamilton will get his first official Ferrari outing after the BBC reported Mercedes will not allow him to drive in the post-Abu Dhabi GP test in December.

