United States GP “a turning point” for Red Bull | “Wobble is over”

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz believes the United States Grand Prix was a “turning point” for Red Bull, declaring their “wobble is over”.

Max Verstappen extended his championship lead over Lando Norris to 57 points after an impressive performance across the weekend at the Circuit of the Americas.

Verstappen dominated the sprint race from pole position before finishing third in the main race.

While Verstappen was forced to go on the defensive against title rival Norris, he still came away with a podium.

Red Bull had introduced a number of upgrades ahead of the weekend, while the three-week break between Singapore and USA has been a great time for them to understand their issues.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Kravitz explained why he thinks Verstappen will go on to win the title this year.

“The Bulls are prancing once again,” he said. “They’ve seen off their problems. They’ve solved their issues. They’ve made a step forward and that’s why Max is going to be this year’s world champion.”

Podcast co-host Matt Baker was quick to point out that Verstappen still finished 19 seconds behind race winner Charles Leclerc.

Kravitz replied: “I am sure everyone was thinking he was only third. There was something in the attitude of everyone at Red Bull that something in Max’s attitude.

“There was something in the way Horner spoke, the Red Bull boss, that I just felt they made progress. There was something about those last three weeks since Singapore that they’ve found something.

“And alright, they’re not quite there yet and very much. Max beating Lando, putting points on him. It felt like a turning point and the Red Bull wobble is over.”

Verstappen will be confident of extending his championship lead again in Mexico City.

He’s won in Mexico on five previous occasions (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023)