Sergio Perez confident of “U-turn” after “terrible” 2024 F1 season

"I know I've had a terrible season, a very difficult one."

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez is confident that he can turn his “terrible” 2024 F1 season around at this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

Perez sits eighth in the F1 constructors’ championship, 204 points behind Red Bull F1 teammate Max Verstappen.

The Mexican hasn’t finished on the podium in F1 since the Chinese Grand Prix in April.

His poor form has meant Red Bull have dropped behind McLaren in the F1 constructors’ standings.

Heading into his home race in Mexico, Red Bull are just eight points ahead of Ferrari.

Speaking in Mexico on Thursday, Perez acknowledged that he’s had a “terrible” campaign.

“I know I've had a terrible season, a very difficult one,” he said. “It started really well, but it's been really difficult.

“For me, if I get a strong result, it can definitely change my season massively in terms of personal feelings. So I'm really up for it”

Perez stressed the importance of “momentum” in F1 amid his difficult run of form.

The 34-year-old was on course to finish on the podium in Baku before a race-ending incident with Carlos Sainz.

“I think momentum in Formula 1 is very important,” he added. “When you just put the car on track and you know that everything is working and you are so further ahead of the people that put the car on track and have a lot of problems.

“I think it's the same for everyone. But I also know how these sports work, and it's all about your last race. My season can definitely take a U-turn.

“The most important is that we are able to find this, to feel comfortable with the car, which at the moment we are just not able to unlock the full potential of the car. We come to the weekends trying a lot of things, different things every weekend, so it makes just the whole Grand Prix a lot more difficult.”

Perez was forced to retire from last year’s race in Mexico after a misjudgement on the opening lap when fighting for the lead.

