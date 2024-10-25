Franco Colapinto addresses Martin Brundle F1 grid walk ‘snub’

Franco Colapinto has explained why he blanked Martin Brundle during his grid walk ahead of last weekend’s F1 United States Grand Prix.

An awkward moment played out on the Austin grid ahead of the grand prix when Brundle attempted to interview Colapinto moments before the national anthem, only for the Argentine to walk past without acknowledging Sky Sports F1’s co-commentator.

The incident caused a fuss on social media and Colapinto was asked about what happened ahead of this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

“There isn't much of a story,” Colapinto told media including Crash.net at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

“I spoke with Williams many times and I don't have much of experience on this, of having first going to the grid, then waiting there for 30 minutes, jumping out of the car, walking around the paddock and everyone wanted to make new interviews.

“And I have been quite focused before the races, you know. And Connor [Bean, Williams press officer], he has been really helping me not do interviews on the grid, not on the grid, but in the paddock and all those things and being focused on what I have to do, that is driving, of course.”

Colapinto went on to praise Brundle and the legacy he has left on F1.

“Martin, of course, he's been extremely massive - a mega, mega, mega driver and he left a legacy in the sport as well. He never did any interview [with] me and it was, at least for me, not a great moment to be speaking in the camera,” he continued.

“I was going to the national anthem and I was very late. And yeah, I was focused on the race, I was focused on driving and I was just fully into that. I didn't want to speak too much.

“I love speaking now [in media sessions] and when I jump out of the car, but when I am in the racing mode, I try to be a bit more into my role and not to be giving interviews. That's it.”

Brundle referenced the moment during Sky’s coverage of the United States Grand Prix, saying: “Must go and introduce myself to Franco. He looked at me like I was trying to mug him or something.

“I think he thought I was trying to steal his umbrella, to be honest. I’ll go and say hello to him.”