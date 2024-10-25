Charles Leclerc: Max Verstappen ‘always on the limit’ | ‘That’s what makes F1 exciting’

"Sometimes it goes a little bit over [the limit] but that’s what makes Formula 1 exciting. Those fights make it exciting."

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc has claimed Max Verstappen “being on the limit of regulations” is what makes battles with the Red Bull driver “so exciting”.

Verstappen’s wheel-to-wheel behaviour has been a hot topic following the United States Grand Prix.

The three-time F1 world champion escaped a penalty for his Lap 1 move on Lando Norris in Austin.

Additionally, it was Norris who was handed the penalty for their Turn 12 clash even though both drivers went off the track.

Verstappen has been applauded though for his ability to race on the limit of the regulations.

Speaking in the FIA press conference on Thursday, Leclerc was asked about his battles with Verstappen.

“I mean Max has always been on the limit of regulations,” Leclerc said.

“That’s what makes racing Max so exciting and that’s also why I really like having those fights with him is that you know he will never let any room to you and it will always be at the limit of the regulations.

“That’s what makes those fights very exciting.”

However, Leclerc isn’t entirely happy with how the FIA stewards judged some incidents, citing Oscar Piastri’s penalty in the sprint race for his move on Pierre Gasly.

Leclerc added: “Having said that, I feel like there are a few things maybe in Austin that I have seen that we may have to discuss with the FIA because I feel like the penalties sometimes were a little bit too harsh.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re all aligned - the FIA and us drivers to make sure it’s clear what we can do or cannot do. When I am saying that it’s more about Oscar’s overtake on the Saturday which for me didn’t really deserve a penalty.

“This is an ongoing process that we try to optimise with the FIA and a discussion we will have I am sure during this briefing. To come back with Max, it’s always at the limit of the regulations. Sometimes it goes a little bit over [the limit] but that’s what makes Formula 1 exciting. Those fights make it exciting."

