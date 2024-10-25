Oscar Piastri shuts down Helmut Marko’s Red Bull claim: “I’m very happy where I am”

Oscar Piastri has shut down suggestions that his entourage are pushing for him to join Red Bull.

According to Helmut Marko, Piastri’s manager, Mark Webber, is “intensively” pushing for negotiations with the team.

Marko told F1-Insider: “Let’s put it this way: Mark Webber is intensively seeking conversation.”

Piastri is currently contracted with McLaren until the end of the 2026 F1 season.

However, Marko and Red Bull have remained interested in Piastri - as well as his teammate, Lando Norris.

With Max Verstappen’s long term future uncertain, and Sergio Perez continuing to underperform, there could be an opening in the near future.

Piastri addressed Marko’s comments to media including Crash.net in Mexico on Thursday.

“Definitely not, I'm very happy where I am, I'm under contract for the next two years after this, and I'm certainly not looking to go elsewhere, so it wouldn't be a week in F1 without some comments from Helmut,” Piastri said.

While Norris has generally had the edge on Piastri, the Australian has put together some outstanding performances.

Most notably in Azerbaijan, where he overtook Charles Leclerc before keeping the Ferrari driver behind.

McLaren are also on course for their first constructors’ championship since 1998.

Piastri conceded the Red Bull rumours are a “nice compliment” but insisted he’s happy at McLaren.

“Not massively, I mean, it's a nice compliment, I would say, but again, I'm very happy with where I am, and I think they have quite a big pool of drivers that they can choose from if they want to,” Piastri added.