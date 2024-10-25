McLaren lodge right of review over Lando Norris’s US GP penalty

McLaren have asked F1’s governing body the FIA for a right of review over Lando Norris’s controversial punishment at the United States Grand Prix.

Norris was denied a podium finish when he was hit with a five-second time penalty for gaining a lasting advantage by overtaking F1 title rival Max Verstappen off the track during a late battle for third place at last weekend’s race at COTA.

McLaren had initially felt there was little point appealing the decision, with team principal Andrea Stella saying: "The decision cannot be appealed so for us, the matter is closed.

“For us, the drivers, the team, now we close this chapter. But we hope the FIA and the stewards review the case so that in the future we have a better stewardship of the racing. We now move on to the next race.”

However, on Thursday ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix, it was confirmed that McLaren have indeed lodged a petition for a right of review over the penalty issued to Norris.

A McLaren team principal is required to attend a via video conference with the stewards at 14:30 local time on Friday.

During the hearing, the FIA will determine whether there is a “significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the party seeking the Review at the time of the Decision concerned.”

A second hearing will take place should the stewards deem that McLaren have presented a viable new element of evidence.

Norris trails Verstappen by 57 points in the drivers’ championship with five grand prix and two sprint races remaining this season.