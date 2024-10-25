Christian Horner confirms end-of-year Red Bull F1 test for Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda will drive Red Bull's current F1 car in the end-of-season test in Abu Dhabi.

Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda will get the chance to drive Red Bull’s RB20 F1 car at the end-of-season test in Abu Dhabi.

The 24-year-old Japanese racer, who drives for Red Bull’s sister squad RB, will finally get a chance to test current Red Bull machinery at the post-season test following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

Tsunoda's only previous outing in a Red Bull car came at the Goodwood Festival of Speed when he drove the RB18.

Honda have been pushing for Tsunoda to get the chance to prove himself in a Red Bull and team principal Christian Horner has now confirmed that a test will happen.

"Yuki is a member of the junior team, and it's something that we have discussed with Honda," Horner told media including Crash.net in Friday’s FIA press conference at the Mexico City Grand Prix. 

"He will test the car at the tyre test following the conclusion of the season, and it's something that has been agreed for quite some time.

"It will again be good to give him a run, and get the opportunity to work with Red Bull Racing engineers and see how he performs in a Red Bull Racing car.”

Despite outperforming the now axed Daniel Ricciardo, Tsunoda has seemingly never been considered as a serious contender to be Max Verstappen’s teammate.

Ricciardo’s replacement, Liam Lawson, is seen as a more likely candidate to take Sergio Perez’s seat if the Mexican continues to underperform.

Horner once again pointed out that Perez has a valid contract with Red Bull for 2025.

“Checo has a contract for next year, so he's currently our driver for 2025,” he said.

"Obviously there is a seat available at VCARB, but they're all Red Bull Racing drivers that are on loan.

"We have the benefit of time to sit down with Laurent [Mekies, RB team principal] and Peter [Bayer, RB CEO] and look at all the options."

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3m ago
2024 Thai MotoGP: Bastianini beats Martin in tense sprint
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
Results
13m ago
2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Sprint Race Results
2024 Thai MotoGP Sprint
2024 Thai MotoGP Sprint
Moto2
Results
18m ago
2024 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Ai Ogura, Moto2, 2024, Thailand, Pole position
Ai Ogura, Moto2, 2024, Thailand, Pole position
© Gold & Goose
Moto3
Results
1h ago
2024 Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Joel Kelso, Moto3, 2024, pole, Thailand
Joel Kelso, Moto3, 2024, pole, Thailand
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Buriram MotoGP qualifying drama: Bagnaia pole - Martin, Marquez crash
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, 2024 Thai MotoGP

More News

MotoGP
Results
4h ago
2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Full Qualifying Results
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP
Results
4h ago
2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Saturday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP
5h ago
2024 Thai MotoGP: Sprint - LIVE!
Marc Marquez, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Alex Rins: ‘I will push to go back to the chassis that Fabio has’
Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, 2024 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP
News
7h ago
How to watch Thailand MotoGP Qualifying & Sprint live
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco