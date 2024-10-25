Christian Horner confirms end-of-year Red Bull F1 test for Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda will get the chance to drive Red Bull’s RB20 F1 car at the end-of-season test in Abu Dhabi.

The 24-year-old Japanese racer, who drives for Red Bull’s sister squad RB, will finally get a chance to test current Red Bull machinery at the post-season test following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

Tsunoda's only previous outing in a Red Bull car came at the Goodwood Festival of Speed when he drove the RB18.

Honda have been pushing for Tsunoda to get the chance to prove himself in a Red Bull and team principal Christian Horner has now confirmed that a test will happen.

"Yuki is a member of the junior team, and it's something that we have discussed with Honda," Horner told media including Crash.net in Friday’s FIA press conference at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

"He will test the car at the tyre test following the conclusion of the season, and it's something that has been agreed for quite some time.

"It will again be good to give him a run, and get the opportunity to work with Red Bull Racing engineers and see how he performs in a Red Bull Racing car.”

Despite outperforming the now axed Daniel Ricciardo, Tsunoda has seemingly never been considered as a serious contender to be Max Verstappen’s teammate.

Ricciardo’s replacement, Liam Lawson, is seen as a more likely candidate to take Sergio Perez’s seat if the Mexican continues to underperform.

Horner once again pointed out that Perez has a valid contract with Red Bull for 2025.

“Checo has a contract for next year, so he's currently our driver for 2025,” he said.

"Obviously there is a seat available at VCARB, but they're all Red Bull Racing drivers that are on loan.

"We have the benefit of time to sit down with Laurent [Mekies, RB team principal] and Peter [Bayer, RB CEO] and look at all the options."