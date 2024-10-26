Max Verstappen’s FP2 in Mexico cut short after “weird noise” from engine

Max Verstappen’s running in second practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix was cut short due to an issue with his F1 power unit.

Verstappen completed just four laps in second practice as he failed to put a time on the board.

The Dutchman reported early on that he heard a “weird noise” from his engine.

He reported over team radio: “I still hear a weird noise... in the engine”.

At the time, Red Bull engineer Gianpiero Lambiase told him to continue.

Shortly after, Verstappen radioed in again and said: “This noise is very disturbing. This can't be normal.”

Verstappen was told to come into the pit lane as Red Bull investigated the issue.

After the red flag period caused by George Russell’s shunt, Verstappen returned to the track, before quickly coming back to the pit lane.

The issue wasn’t solved meaning Verstappen wasn’t able to complete any meaningful running in FP2.

Red Bull wrote on their official X account: “Car 1 will not run again in FP2 as we investigate a PU issue further”.

Verstappen described his day as "pretty much useless".

"It was from the engine side and we're checking, I don't know exactly what it is. From my side, a pretty much useless day. Four or five laps, not much to read into at the moment," Verstappen said.

"I never had a good run, only four or five laps in total and that's even with some long runs laps in it - a day to forget."

Verstappen sits 57 points ahead of Lando Norris in the F1 drivers’ championship with five rounds to go.

His lead at the top of the championship was extended after a controversial incident with Norris at the United States Grand Prix.

Norris was deemed to have overtaken Verstappen off the track at Turn 12 at COTA, resulting in a five-second time penalty.

The penalty crucially dropped Norris behind Verstappen, allowing the latter to pull further ahead in the championship.