George Russell explains latest Mercedes crash in Mexico: “The car started bouncing…”

"Just the car started bouncing on the ground and before I had a chance to catch it, I was already spinning."

George Russell
George Russell

George Russell was left frustrated by his latest crash in second F1 practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix, conceding “it’s one thing after another at the moment”.

With 13 minutes gone in FP2, Russell crashed heavily at Turn 8.

Replays showed Russell attacking the kerb at Turn 8 before losing control of his car, spinning off into the barriers.

The crash led to a lengthy delay to the session as the barrier was repaired.

Due to the severity of the crash, Russell was taken to the medical centre.

Thankfully, the Mercedes driver came away without any injuries as he was released by the medical centre.

Up until that point, it had been a positive day for Mercedes, with Russell topping the timesheets in FP2.

Reflecting on his second crash in seven days, Russell told F1TV in Mexico: “Honestly, don’t know what happened. Just the car started bouncing on the ground and before I had a chance to catch it, I was already spinning.

“A lot of work for the guys tonight again. It seems like it’s one thing after another at the moment.

“It’s frustrating. FP1 we were very strong, very fast. Tried to take the same line, cutting that corner and for whatever reason on this occasion in FP2 the thing just started going on me.”

Russell stressed the importance of final practice after missing out in FP2, even though second practice was a Pirelli tyre test for next year’s compounds.

“I mean FP2… because it was the Pirelli tyre test it wasn’t hugely valuable in terms of what you learn for the race weekend,” he added.

“Obviously missed out on laps. FP3 is going to be important. Just hope we can get the car fixed.”

