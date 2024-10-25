Carlos Sainz fastest as George Russell crashes, Max Verstappen hits trouble

Carlos Sainz tops FP2 as George Russell crashes heavily and Max Verstappen runs into trouble.

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz ended an extended second practice at the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix with the fastest time as George Russell suffered a heavy crash.

The Ferrari driver ended up 0.178 seconds clear of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in FP2, which was extended to 90 minutes to accommodate 2025 tyre testing for Pirelli.

Just as he was in the morning session, Yuki Tsunoda set the third-quickest time for RB, just 0.001s adrift of Piastri and less than two tenths slower than Sainz’s benchmark.

Russell caused an early red flag when he had a huge shunt at Turn 9, resulting in a 25 minute delay to the session.

Mercedes confirmed Russell was physically ok following a trip to the medical centre.

Charles Leclerc was fourth-quickest for Ferrari ahead of Lando Norris, who placed fifth for Ferrari.

There was trouble for Norris’s title rival and current championship leader Max Verstappen, who failed to set a lap time and was sidelined for much of FP2 while Red Bull investigated a power unit issue on the Dutchman’s car.

Kevin Magnussen was sixth for Haas, ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who was nearly six tenths adrift of Sainz.

Valtteri Bottas, home hero Sergio Perez and Liam Lawson rounded out the rest of the top-10 for Sauber, Red Bull and RB respectively.

Williams were unable to fix Alex Albon’s car in time for him to participate in the afternoon session after he sustained extensive damage in his big FP1 shunt with Ferrari’s Ollie Bearman. 

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

Moto3
Results
41m ago
2024 Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Joel Kelso, Moto3, 2024, pole, Thailand
Joel Kelso, Moto3, 2024, pole, Thailand
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Buriram MotoGP qualifying drama: Bagnaia pole - Martin, Marquez crash
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, 2024 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP
Results
3h ago
2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Full Qualifying Results
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP
Results
3h ago
2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Saturday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP
4h ago
2024 Thai MotoGP: Sprint - LIVE!
Marc Marquez, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Thai MotoGP

More News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
Alex Rins: ‘I will push to go back to the chassis that Fabio has’
Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, 2024 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP
News
6h ago
How to watch Thailand MotoGP Qualifying & Sprint live
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco
F1
News
7h ago
McLaren’s bid to overturn Lando Norris penalty dismissed by FIA
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
7h ago
Kimi Antonelli “didn’t want to take any risks” on “much calmer” second Mercedes outing
Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli
F1
News
7h ago
George Russell explains latest Mercedes crash in Mexico: “The car started bouncing…”
George Russell
George Russell