Oscar Piastri heads McLaren 1-2 in final Mexico City GP practice

Oscar Piastri leads McLaren 1-2 ahead of teammate Lando Norris in final practice in Mexico City.

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri headed McLaren teammate and F1 championship hopeful Lando Norris in final practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Piastri led a McLaren 1-2 in the final hour of running before qualifying at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit by lapping just 0.059 seconds faster than his teammate on soft tyres, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz third, 0.340s back.

After branding his Friday as “useless” having encountered engine issues which promoted Red Bull to make a penalty-free change on his car, Max Verstappen had a better start to Saturday, setting the fourth-fastest time, some half a second adrift of Piastri.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was fifth, 0.568s off the pace, and ahead of future Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in sixth.

Yuki Tsunoda continued RB’s encouraging start to the weekend by finishing seventh, ahead of George Russell’s Mercedes and Kevin Magnussen’s Haas.

Liam Lawson survived a spin coming out of the stadium section to complete the top-10 ahead of Alex Albon, who returned to action for Williams having sat out of FP2 due to damage picked up in his dramatic FP1 crash with Ferrari junior Ollie Bearman.

Home hero Sergio Perez was only 14th-fastest, 1.295s off the pace and seven tenths adrift of Red Bull teammate and world championship leader Verstappen. 

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Max Verstappen warns “don't expect miracles” despite “incredible” P2 in Mexico qualifying
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
1h ago
Carlos Sainz explains Lando Norris inspiration behind F1 pole lap
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
F1
News
2h ago
George Russell forced to run ‘Miami-spec’ floor after ‘unnecessary’ crashes
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton puzzled as upgraded Mercedes ‘should be quicker’
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
2h ago
Lando Norris insists new floor ‘delivering what the team expects’ despite 0.3s deficit
Lando Norris
Lando Norris

More News

F1
News
2h ago
Charles Leclerc delivers honest “I was nowhere” verdict after Mexico F1 qualifying
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
F1
News
2h ago
Starting grid at the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix
The top three qualifiers in Mexico City
The top three qualifiers in Mexico City
F1
News
3h ago
Sergio Perez reveals braking issue behind F1 qualifying disaster in Mexico
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
News
3h ago
Carlos Sainz beats Max Verstappen to Mexico City GP pole
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
F1
Results
3h ago
2024 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Red Bull
Red Bull