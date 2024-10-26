Oscar Piastri heads McLaren 1-2 in final Mexico City GP practice

Oscar Piastri headed McLaren teammate and F1 championship hopeful Lando Norris in final practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Piastri led a McLaren 1-2 in the final hour of running before qualifying at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit by lapping just 0.059 seconds faster than his teammate on soft tyres, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz third, 0.340s back.

After branding his Friday as “useless” having encountered engine issues which promoted Red Bull to make a penalty-free change on his car, Max Verstappen had a better start to Saturday, setting the fourth-fastest time, some half a second adrift of Piastri.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was fifth, 0.568s off the pace, and ahead of future Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in sixth.

Yuki Tsunoda continued RB’s encouraging start to the weekend by finishing seventh, ahead of George Russell’s Mercedes and Kevin Magnussen’s Haas.

Liam Lawson survived a spin coming out of the stadium section to complete the top-10 ahead of Alex Albon, who returned to action for Williams having sat out of FP2 due to damage picked up in his dramatic FP1 crash with Ferrari junior Ollie Bearman.

Home hero Sergio Perez was only 14th-fastest, 1.295s off the pace and seven tenths adrift of Red Bull teammate and world championship leader Verstappen.