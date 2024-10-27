Lewis Hamilton puzzled as upgraded Mercedes ‘should be quicker’

Lewis Hamilton expected his upgraded-spec Mercedes F1 car to be quicker than it was in qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton was left puzzled as to why Mercedes’ upgraded F1 car was not quicker after being outqualifed by teammate George Russell at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Mercedes have split packages this weekend at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with Hamilton using the latest upgraded version of the W15, while Russell has an older-specification.

Hamilton suffered his latest qualifying defeat to Russell as Mercedes locked out the third row of the grid in fifth and sixth, with the seven-time world champion ending up three tenths adrift of his teammate and seven tenths off the pace.

“P3 felt decent, it felt like we were on the right track,” Hamilton explained. “I decided not to make any changes.

“All we did was put the wing on and I was like ‘okay, let’s leave it there’. There was not a lot we could do in set-up changes to progress the car forwards. The performance is where it is.

“Then we got into qualifying and I had no rear. It was like it flipped on its head. It’s a very strange thing with the car. It will be interesting to get a reading because I’m obviously on the upgraded car, which should be quicker. But I don’t think it is.”

Hamilton had a sideways moment on his final lap of Q3, underlining how tricky the W15 is to drive.

Mercedes have suffered a spate of recent crashes, with Russell making it four accidents in four consecutive days of track action when he shunted in Friday practice.

That came after he crashed in qualifying at the United States Grand Prix, a day before Hamilton spun out on the second lap of the race in Austin.

Asked if he had any answers for why Mercedes’ car continues to catch both drivers out, Hamilton replied: “Not really. We have three-wheeling and the ride height is moving 15mm up and down and when it does that, it shits the bed basically.”

Following his DNF last time out at COTA, Hamilton has relatively low expectations heading into Sunday’s grand prix.

“We’ll get lots of data tomorrow, I don’t think we can compete with the guys ahead,” he said. “They are just too far ahead.

“So just see how it goes. I just want to get to the end of the race this time, at least.” 

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
13m ago
Thailand: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge Martin, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP
News
14m ago
2024 Thai MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Martin in wet race, Marquez crashes
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
Results
26m ago
2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Race Results
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2024 Thai MotoGP
F1
Feature
40m ago
Six wild ways Red Bull could replace Sergio Perez
Perez, Piastri
Perez, Piastri
Moto2
Results
59m ago
2024 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix - Race Results
Ai Ogura, Aron Canet and Marcos Ramirez, 2024, Thailand, Moto2
Ai Ogura, Aron Canet and Marcos Ramirez, 2024, Thailand, Moto2
© Gold & Goose

More News

MotoGP
1h ago
2024 Thai MotoGP: Race - LIVE!
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Valentino Rossi’s 27-year record finally beaten
Valentino Rossi, David Alonso
Valentino Rossi, David Alonso
F1
News
2h ago
Starting grid at today's F1 Mexico City Grand Prix
The top three qualifiers in Mexico City
The top three qualifiers in Mexico City
F1
News
2h ago
Sergio Perez reveals braking issue behind F1 qualifying disaster in Mexico
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
News
2h ago
How to watch F1 Mexico City Grand Prix live today
F1
F1