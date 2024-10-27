“Baffling” verdict that Carlos Sainz wasn’t signed by Red Bull or Mercedes

“A midfield team attracting a driver from a top team is very rare"

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz stormed to pole in qualifying for the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix, offering a reminder of his talents.

The outgoing Ferrari driver will lose his seat to Lewis Hamilton next year, and has signed for Williams as a result.

But his brilliant performance in qualifying in Mexico prompted claims that Sainz should be driving a more competitive car in 2025.

“A midfield team attracting a driver from a top team is very rare,” Sky Sports’ Karun Chandhok said.

“It’s a massive coup for James Vowles and the team, a brilliant job to get him there.

“I still feel it’s a shame we won’t see him in a Red Bull or a Mercedes next year.”

Both Red Bull and Mercedes - and even Aston Martin - were briefly options on the table for Sainz.

But Aston Martin swiftly tied down Fernando Alonso to a new deal, while Red Bull reaffirmed their faith in Sergio Perez rather.

Mercedes took their time and admitted their interest in Sainz but plumped for Kimi Antonelli to replace Hamilton.

Sainz was hot property and Williams beat off interest from Alpine and Sauber.

Chandhok added: “Two laps were good enough for pole.

“He has been on top form in Austin and here. He was unlucky with fuel so had the manage the race in Austin.

“It’s baffling that he’s not going to be in a top four seat next year.

“The guy is delivering at the top level. It’s baffling.”

Danica Patrick added: “It’s been super impressive, his commitment and focus to Ferrari to finish the season as he has.

“He’s been incredible all year, and had such a challenge with where to go and what to do.

“He’s been solid all year, I hope he gets a win for himself.

“When you watch that lap, his hands are so steady. He takes so much curve. The car is underneath him.”

Chandhok replied: “He’s always been a smooth driver. He’s thinking, as well.

“As he senses wheel spin, he goes up a gear, he’s always trying to accelerate.

“He’s very cerebral. It was a brilliantly executed lap.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
27m ago
2024 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!
Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen
Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen
F1
News
38m ago
Brad Pitt celebrates in Mexico as possible F1 movie spoiler dropped
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
F1
News
2h ago
Starting grid at today's F1 Mexico City Grand Prix
The top three qualifiers in Mexico City
The top three qualifiers in Mexico City
F1
News
3h ago
Helmut Marko criticises "still too unstable" Yuki Tsunoda after qualifying crash
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Rules explained: Did Marc Marquez make a lucky escape from a race suit penalty?
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

More News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Thai MotoGP Rider Ratings: One rider's slump ends in Buriram podium charge
Jack Miller leads Brad Binder, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jack Miller leads Brad Binder, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
6h ago
Shock Red Bull “offer is there” claim for Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Marc Marquez's brutally honest verdict on Joan Mir contact in Thailand
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Enea Bastianini dismisses idea to aid Pecco Bagnaia’s title hopes
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
F1
News
7h ago
Red Bull slam “armchair specialists” criticism of Sergio Perez’s race engineer
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez