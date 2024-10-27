“Baffling” verdict that Carlos Sainz wasn’t signed by Red Bull or Mercedes

Carlos Sainz stormed to pole in qualifying for the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix, offering a reminder of his talents.

The outgoing Ferrari driver will lose his seat to Lewis Hamilton next year, and has signed for Williams as a result.

But his brilliant performance in qualifying in Mexico prompted claims that Sainz should be driving a more competitive car in 2025.

“A midfield team attracting a driver from a top team is very rare,” Sky Sports’ Karun Chandhok said.

“It’s a massive coup for James Vowles and the team, a brilliant job to get him there.

“I still feel it’s a shame we won’t see him in a Red Bull or a Mercedes next year.”

Both Red Bull and Mercedes - and even Aston Martin - were briefly options on the table for Sainz.

But Aston Martin swiftly tied down Fernando Alonso to a new deal, while Red Bull reaffirmed their faith in Sergio Perez rather.

Mercedes took their time and admitted their interest in Sainz but plumped for Kimi Antonelli to replace Hamilton.

Sainz was hot property and Williams beat off interest from Alpine and Sauber.

Chandhok added: “Two laps were good enough for pole.

“He has been on top form in Austin and here. He was unlucky with fuel so had the manage the race in Austin.

“It’s baffling that he’s not going to be in a top four seat next year.

“The guy is delivering at the top level. It’s baffling.”

Danica Patrick added: “It’s been super impressive, his commitment and focus to Ferrari to finish the season as he has.

“He’s been incredible all year, and had such a challenge with where to go and what to do.

“He’s been solid all year, I hope he gets a win for himself.

“When you watch that lap, his hands are so steady. He takes so much curve. The car is underneath him.”

Chandhok replied: “He’s always been a smooth driver. He’s thinking, as well.

“As he senses wheel spin, he goes up a gear, he’s always trying to accelerate.

“He’s very cerebral. It was a brilliantly executed lap.”