Shock Red Bull “offer is there” claim for Franco Colapinto

Franco Colapinto has a proposal which would see him drive for RB in 2025, it is claimed.

The Williams driver has hugely impressed since stepping in on a temporary basis, but knows he can’t stay with his current team next season because they are welcoming Carlos Sainz.

Sainz, the outgoing Ferrari driver, is on pole for the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix and is a major coup for Williams alongside Alex Albon.

But Colapinto’s good form since replacing Logan Sargeant has attracted admiration from elsewhere.

Red Bull have firmed up their interest, Sky Italia report.

"The offer is there, in Milton Keynes they can offer him a seat,” they report.

“But the 'card' is from Williams which has had him in its junior programme for two years and it is not certain that it is willing to sell him.”

Red Bull could opt to put Colapinto into their sister team, at RB, while promoting Liam Lawson to the main team alongside Max Verstappen, and getting rid of Sergio Perez.

Colapinto told Sky Sports about his future: “I am not really into it. My managers do an amazing job and I trust them.

“My job is to drive the car quick enough, to turn the wheel.

“They are doing a great job. I am not focused on what is happening, I don’t want to put energy into it.

“I know there are no seats left, no space for me to go.

“I am trying to show that I deserve a place in Formula 1, that I came to stay.

“I hope to leave that impression.

“I am sure that in the future - 2026 0r 2027 - I will be back.”

Sky Sports’ Karun Chandhok reacted to the rumours of a move to RB: “He’s done a great job.

“He’s proved that he deserves to stay. It’s a shame that there isn’t a seat at Williams.

“The team want to help him stay in F1 but they’ll want to keep him on a bungee-cord, not just let him go.

“Otherwise they’ve invested in training him for someone else to get the benefit.

“The only way is for Williams to put him on a lead. But if you’re RB, are you keen on that? Historically they’d want to own the contract.”